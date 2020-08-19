RB Leipzig 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Hits and Flops as PSG brush Leipzig aside to march into final | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Paris Saint-Germain booked a place in their first-ever Champions League final with a comprehensive 3-0 win over German side RB Leipzig in their semi-final encounter. Goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria (who set up the other two) and Juan Bernat saw the French side progress to the final, while Leipzig bowed out with their heads held high after a remarkable Champions League run.

The first-ever competitive meeting between these two clubs began with PSG in the ascendancy, having a goal disallowed due to handball before taking the lead in the 13th minute. Marquinhos headed home Di Maria’s wicked cross from the edge of the six-yard box to put PSG in front - his second goal in as many matches.

🇧🇷 Marquinhos in UCL knockout stage:



⚽️🆚 Leverkusen, round of 16, 2014

⚽️🆚 Atalanta, quarter-finals, 2020

⚽️🆚 Leipzig, semi-finals, 2020#UCL pic.twitter.com/2eonlmzIDO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 18, 2020

After a period of end-to-end action gave way to more sedate proceedings, a huge error from Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi gifted PSG a second goal. The Hungarian’s pass out from the back was seized upon in midfield and fizzed to Neymar, whose excellent cushioned touch set up Di Maria to finish past Gulacsi.

⏰ HALF-TIME ⏰



🔴🔵 Marquinhos & Di María net as Paris take control in Lisbon semi-final...



🤔 Who's impressed?#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 18, 2020

Despite enjoying an encouraging start to the second half, Leipzig saw themselves go further behind in the 56th minute, with Bernat heading home Di Maria’s cross from close range. The ball nestled in the side netting despite Gulacsi getting a touch and the tie was all but over before the hour mark.

🔴 Paris are the 41st club to reach a European Cup final 👏

🔵 Paris have scored in their last 34 UCL games, matching record set by Real Madrid between 2011 & 2014 ⚽️#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 18, 2020

3-0 was how it finished, with PSG marching on to face either Bayern Munich or Lyon in the final, while Leipzig head home to prepare for another Bundesliga campaign. However, on a night where PSG’s superstars were in full flow, here are the hits and flops from their semi-final win.

Advertisement

Hits and Flops from PSG's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in their semi-final encounter

#5 Hit: Dayot Upamecano

Another promising display from the young Frenchman, who has no shortage of suitors across Europe

While the result did not go his side’s way, Dayot Upamecano’s individual showing will only serve to enhance his burgeoning reputation across Europe’s elite clubs. Playing in the centre of Leipzig’s young, physical, but inexperienced back three, the young Frenchman had to use every bit of his pace and physicality to keep his compatriot Kylian Mbappe in check.

Upamecano even got the chance to showcase his ability on the ball, passing the ball out from the back calmly and accurately on a number of occasions.

Despite being on the losing side, Upamecano and the equally impressive Nordi Mukiele were among a few positives that Julian Nagelsmann can take from this performance and their run in the Champions League. The youngster earned rave reviews for his incredibly mature displays in crucial matches.

#4 Flop: Kevin Kampl

Kampl failed to have any real impact on the game and was subbed off on the hour mark

Deployed in the centre of midfield to provide attacking impetus to the German side, Kampl was largely ineffective throughout the duration of his time on the pitch. With PSG largely dominating possession and quickly winning the ball back after losing it, the Slovenian was unable to influence the Bundesliga side’s play.

A few sloppy losses of possession in and around the halfway line did not help his cause either, as he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Tyler Adams.