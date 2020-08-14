RB Leipzig 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings as German side make first-ever semifinal | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

RB Leipzig made the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Tyler Adams scored an 88th-minute winner, with a strike that deflected off Stefan Savic to give Jan Oblak no chance in the Atletico Madrid goal.

Earlier, Leipzig took the lead through Dani Olmo, after he scored a deft header off a cross from Marcel Sabitzer.

Atletico Madrid, though, equalised midway through the second half, through a Joao Felix penalty. Playing in his hometown, the youngster played a one-two with Diego Costa, before getting fouled in the box by Lukas Klostermann.

He made no mistake as he drilled his penalty into the corner to bring Atletico Madrid roaring back into the tie. Eventually, that proved to just a consolation goal, as Adams' deflected strike knocked Atletico Madrid out of the competition.

Here's how each player fared for both sides in the game.

RB Leipzig Player Ratings

RB Leipzig players celebrate Dani Olmo's opening goal

Peter Gulacsi - 6/10

Atletico Madrid really didn't test RB Leipzig's Hungarian goalkeeper enough. Gulacsi only faced three shots on target, of which two were rather comfortable saves which he caught. Felix beat him with the penalty, even though he dived the right way.

Lukas Klostermann - 5/10

Klostermann will be breathing a massive sigh of relief after RB Leipzig's victory in this game. He unnecessarily stuck his foot out from an awkward angle to bring Felix down and concede a penalty.

Dayot Upamecano - 9/10

The 21-year-old was a rock at the heart of the Leipzig defence. Playing in the middle of a back three, Upamecano was gliding across the pitch, making interceptions, tackles, and using his physicality spectacularly to deal with Diego Costa. He was also sensational with his passing and progression of the ball into the midfield.

Marcel Halstenberg - 6/10

With Upamecano being a brick wall on his own, all he needed was for those around him to be steady, and not make mistakes. Halstenberg did just that. He didn't really stand out with anything spectacular, but he did the simple things right, and will soon play in a Champions League semifinal.

Konrad Laimer - 7/10

Starting as a right wing-back, Laimer was excellent for most of the game, even though Carrasco and Lodi troubled him initially. He was replaced in the 70th minute by Tyler Adams.

Kevin Kampl - 7/10

For periods in the game, Leipzig were running rings around the Atletico Madrid midfield and that was down to the technical prowess that Kampl provided, along with his midfield partner Marcel Sabitzer.

Marcel Sabitzer - 7/10

Leipzig's Austrian midfielder was outstanding on the night, with his passing and movement in midfield causing plenty of problems for Atletico. His clever cross set up Olmo's header for Leipzig's opening goal on the night.

Angelino - 7/10

He was always an outlet for Leipzig down the right flank and didn't get his delivery into the box right for most of the game. But when it mattered, he stepped up. After getting playing in behind Kieran Trippier, he cut the ball back expertly to Adams on the edge of the area, who put the ball into the back of the net.

Dani Olmo - 7/10

The young Spaniard took his goal wonderfully well, deftly redirecting Sabitzer's cross with a slick header. However, in general open play apart from the goal, he should have gotten himself more involved, especially with his technical ability and dribbling.

Christopher Nkunku - 6/10

Nkunku and Angelino had plenty of space to work openings for Leipzig down their left flank. The young Frenchman, though, was guilty of over-complicating things in the final third. He should have done more with his crossing from the left side.

Yussuf Poulsen - 6/10

Poulsen didn't have a single shot on goal all game, but was so important to Leipzig's play all the same. His hold-up play and running into the channels was as important as the slick passing in the middle of the park.

Substitutes

Tyler Adams scored the decisive goal of the game

Tyler Adams - 8/10

He didn't even connect with the shot cleanly, but why would he care anymore? The American goes down in history as the player who put Leipzig in their first Champions League semifinal.

Amadou Haidara - 5/10

After replacing Nkunku, he battled, quite literally, in midfield. After being booked for a silly foul, he might consider himself lucky not to have been sent off for getting himself involved in a fracas in injury time.

Patrick Schick - 5/10

Schick came on to replace Olmo and partnered Poulsen up top. However, Leipzig were being put under pressure by Atletico Madrid for most of his stay on the pitch. So he really didn't have too many touches on the ball.

Nordi Mukiele - N/A

Mukiele replaced Sabitzer in injury time at the end of the second half.

