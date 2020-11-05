RB Leipzig 2-1 PSG : 5 Talking Points as 9-man Parisians lose the plot in Germany | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

RB Leipzig staged a brilliant comeback to defeat PSG 2-1 in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. Emil Forsberg's penalty gave the German club the win after Christopher Nkunku's goal had canceled out Angel di Maria's opener. The result leaves the Germans level with Manchester United on top of Group H, while PSG is in third place, three points behind.

Paris Saint-Germain stormed out of the blocks in the first half, with Angel di Maria opening the scoring in the 6th minute after being put through by a perfectly weighted pass from Moise Kean. Di Maria had the chance to double PSG's lead ten minutes later but missed from the penalty spot after defender Dayot Upamencano handled the ball in the box.

The visitors were soon made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal, as former PSG youngster Christopher Nkunku rifled in a shot from the edge of the box. The strike found the bottom corner in the 42nd minute and made it 1-1 going into the break.

Emil Forsberg showed Di Maria how it was done, scoring from the spot in the 57th minute after Presnel Kimpembe's handball was penalized by VAR - giving RB Leipzig a 2-1 lead. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the 69th minute after his second yellow card, leaving PSG facing a mountain to climb.

The Parisians tried their hardest but were unable to level matters, with a late red card for Presnel Kimpembe capping off a miserable night.

3 - This is the first time the three French clubs (Marseille, Paris, Rennes) lose during the same week in the Champions League since October 2011 (Lille, Lyon, Marseille). Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/u8baBwNXL2 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 4, 2020

On that note, here are five major talking points from the game.

#5 Angel di Maria goes from hero to villain for PSG

Angel di Maria missed a penalty for PSG

The last time PSG faced RB Leipzig, Angel di Maria turned in a starring performance, grabbing a goal and setting up two as his side romped to a 3-0 win in Lisbon.

Just 6 minutes in, it seemed as though Di Maria was all set to repeat his virtuoso performance from last time out, as he produced a delicate finish from a narrow-angle after running onto Moise Kean's pass.

Yet, Angel di Maria has always seemed to lack the killer instinct possessed by some of his other illustrious teammates, and when he missed his penalty, a potentially easy win turned into a slow-burning nightmare.

2 - Angel Di Maria missed his two penalties attempted in C1, after April 2014 with Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund. He missed two of his three penalties attempted in all competitions with Paris : in August 2019 against Toulouse in Ligue 1 and tonight. Unhappy. #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/uaRQlTWTMJ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 4, 2020

Di Maria did cause Leipzig quite a few problems for the rest of the game, but couldn't find the killer blow on a night where he left with plenty of regrets.

#4 Christopher Nkunku finally gets his revenge

RB Leipzig scorer Christopher Nkunku

There was plenty of attention prior to the game on Christopher Nkunku as the French talent faced up to his former side having spent nine years at PSG. Nkunku already played against his former employers in the UEFA Champions League semifinal last season.

He was quite poor in Lisbon and was hooked at half time, but there was no such tragic tale to be had tonight. Nkunku was full of direct running throughout the match and caused the PSG backline quite a few problems with his trickery and positioning.

Nkunku's sweetly struck goal would have not looked out of place in PSG's colors - indeed Thomas Tuchel could have used Nkunku's presence instead of the timid Pablo Sarabia. His goal was transformative for Leipzig and spurred the Bundesliga club to victory, helping them recover from last week's heavy defeat against Manchester United