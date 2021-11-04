RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG: 5 hits and flops as Dominik Szoboszlai penalty forces a share of the spoils | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

RB Leipzig snatched a point against PSG following a late 2-2 draw in an enticing Champions League game in Leipzig. Dominik Szoboszlai scored a penalty in stoppage time as the Red Bulls managed to put a point on the board after three consecutive losses.

Christopher Nkunku got the hosts underway in the eighth minute. Andre Silva missed a chance to double their advantage from the spot, as Gianluigi Donnarumma made a comfortable save.

PSG, on the ropes in the opening quarter of the game, struck twice through Georginio Wijnaldum to take the lead before half-time.

The second half was marred by missed chances, especially at Leipzig's end. The match was headed for a PSG victory until Presnel Kimpembe's foul on Nkunku earned Leipzig another penalty.

Szoboszlai, who'd come off the bench earlier, stepped up and made no mistake. He buried his effort into the bottom corner as Leipzig finally opened their account for the season in Europe.

On that note, here are the five hit and flop performers from either team in the match:

Flop: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

No heroics from Mbappe on the night.

What a frustrating night of missed chances for Mbappe, who on any other day could've bagged a hat-trick. He got an assist for Wijnaldum's first goal, but lacked the end product in the final third.

In two of his best chances of the night, the Frenchman drove forward with his customary electric speed, only to fire his effort over the bar. On both occasions, he also had only Peter Gulacsi to beat, making those misses all the more disappointing.

It wasn't just his night.

Hit: Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Only Robert Lewandowski and Sebastian Haller have more goals than Nkunku this season.

Continuing his fine European campaign this season, Christopher Nkunku bagged another goal on the night. It was his fifth of the season in just four games, marking the second consecutive year he scored against his former club at the Red Bull Arena.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



A quick start against his former club. 🇫🇷 Christopher Nkunku has scored 5 goals in the #UCL this season, only Sébastien Haller (6) and Robert Lewandowski (8) have scored more.A quick start against his former club. 🇫🇷 Christopher Nkunku has scored 5 goals in the #UCL this season, only Sébastien Haller (6) and Robert Lewandowski (8) have scored more. A quick start against his former club. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/TV1LDeq02q

Of course, it wasn't enough to secure a victory on the night, but the young Frenchman was the driving force of his side's attacking charge. He made many dangerous runs and testing efforts. With a little more cutting edge, he could've bagged a goal or two more. Nkunku, though, won a late penalty for his side.

