RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG: Player ratings as Parisians are held to a draw | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

PSG were denied by a stoppage-time penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai as RB Leipzig forced a 2-2 draw in their Champions League clash on matchday four. Christopher Nkunku gave RB Leipzig an early lead in the eighth minute, but a double from Georginio Wijnaldum put PSG in front before half-time.

Andre Silva missed a penalty shortly after Leipzig's opener. However, The Red Bulls got another chance in the 91st minute when Nkunku was fouled inside the area by Presnel Kimpembe. Dominik Szoboszlai, who'd only come on as a substitute, nonchalantly buried his spot-kick to help Leipzig earn their first point of the season.

With Manchester City winning the other game, Group A is now blown wide open. On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams.

RB Leipzig player ratings against PSG

Leipzig were better than PSG but wasted plenty of chances.

Peter Gulacsi - 6.5/10

He couldn't help with either of PSG's goals, but remained vigilant every time they came forward, making two saves too.

Willy Orban - 6/10

The Hungarian produced a superb block on Angel Di Maria early on, and was generally good in defence. It was a surprise why he was taken off at half-time.

Mohamed Simakan - 6.5/10

He was among the more vocal players on the field. Simakan showed his leadership qualities, passing the ball around well, registering a 93% success.

Josko Gvardiol - 6.5/10

His passing was wayward, but Gvardiol was sound in defence. He also completed two clearances and three interceptions against PSG.

Nordi Mukiele - 7/10

His Terrier-like pressing was key to winning back possession against PSG. He created a chance in the opening minute, but Mukiele often struggled to keep up with Kylian Mbappe's pace.

Konrad Laimer - 6/10

He lost possession several times, and was caught out by PSG on the break.

Tyler Adams - 6/10

The first player to be booked on the night, Adams was shown a yellow for catching Di Maria. He will now miss Leipzig's next game to Club Brugge because of a suspension.

Angelino - 6/10

The highly-rated full-back was uncharacteristically poor on the night. He even saw an effort blocked in the second half.

Christopher Nkunku - 8/10

He put Leipzig in front with an early goa,l and then won the stoppage-time penalty. Sky's the limit for the youngster, who's having a fine campaign in Europe this season.

Emil Forsberg - 6/10

The Swede's sixth-minute effort was comfortably saved by Donnarumma and didn't do much thereafter. He was the first Leipzig player to be taken off too.

Andre Silva - 6.5/10

His tame effort from the spot was saved by PSG custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma. Nevertheless, Silva remained a hige threat against PSG for the time he was on the field, thanks to his intelligent movements and Terrier-like pressing.

Ratings of Leipzig substitutes against PSG

Amadou Haidara - 6.5/10

He came on for Orban at half-time, and put up a decent performance in defence.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

He successfully converted his penalty in stoppage-time to earn Leipzig a valuable point on the night.

Yussuf Poulsen - 6/10

The Dane didn't do much besides getting into the referee's books for a foul on Marquinhos in the 94th minute.

Dani Olmo - 6/10

He was an outlet in Leipzig's attack, but didn't really trouble PSG.

Benjamin Henrichs - N/A

The youngster had very little time to make any notable impact in the game.

