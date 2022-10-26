RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Vinicius and Rodrygo's goals are futile and Courtois makes a costly error | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Real Madrid were defeated 3-2 by RB Leipzig in an enthralling game in Group F of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 25.

Real entered this contest on the back of four wins and one draw in their last five outings across competitions. With players in all positions performing at the top level, Carlo Ancelotti felt confident enough to rotate his team. He experimented with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Eduardo Camavinga deployed as an attacking midfielder.

Real Madrid made a slow start to the game as RB Leipzig were buoyed by a vociferous home support. They passed the ball around in midfield trying to carve out openings to break forward. However, the hosts provided a strong resistance and were the first team on the scoresheet after just 13 minutes.

Thibaut Courtois reacted late following a header from a corner and parried the ball straight into Josko Gvardiol's path. The youngster was sharp to react and headed it into the goal. Things got better for Leipzig as they scored following another corner routine. Real Madrid failed to clear the ball and David Raum was the first to react, playing it to Christopher Nkunku, who smashed it in off the crossbar.

The goal shook the visitors into action as they maintained a narrow shape while defending and adopted a more direct approach in offense. It paid off as they scored from a sharp passing move. Marco Asensio crossed the ball into the box and Vinicius Junior met it with a thumping header to make it 2-1.

RB Leipzig carried a slender one-goal lead over Real Madrid going into half-time.

Ancelotti seemed to have given his players a clear set of instructions as they came out for the second half and played efficient football. They kept a narrow shape, allowing their passing to flow. The game became very competitive and several duels were contested in midfield.

Both Real Madrid and Leipzig made multiple changes as they looked to tilt the momentum in their own favor. However, the hosts had the final say as they scored in the 81st minute to put the result beyond doubt. Mohamed Simakan made a darting run down the right flank and picked out Timo Werner at the far post. The German made a smart move at the last moment and scored with a tap-in.

Real Madrid were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time after Nkunku brought down Rodrygo with his trailing leg. It was a lazy attempt by the Frenchman but the Brazilian made no mistake and converted a spot-kick to make it 3-2. The referee ended the game shortly after.

With that win, RB Leipzig moved to within one point of Real Madrid in the first place, adding an extra edge to their final matchday of Group F. That said, let's take a look at how Los Blancos' players fared in the game.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Courtois made a poor start to the game as he misjudged a corner delivery and ballooned the ball straight into Gvardiol's path for him to score. He was relatively helpless for Leipzig's other two goals. However, he made three saves during an average performance.

Lucas Vazquez - 6/10

Vazquez had a decent game as he had more to do on the defensive end than offensively. He won two of his five duels and made two clearances and two interceptions. He was the only player booked in the game for a foul committed shortly after half-time.

Eder Militao - 6/10

Militao had a decent game in defense. He won two of his seven duels and made two clearances, two interceptions, one block and one tackle.

Nacho Fernandez - 6/10

Nacho played a decent game and was subbed off shortly after the hour-mark. He won one of his two duels and made three clearances, two interceptions and one block.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Rudiger struggled to cope with Simakan and Dominik Szoboszlai's quick passing and movement down the left flank. He had a poor game overall.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Tchouameni covered good ground and passed the ball around well. He completed 69 passes with 95% accuracy, including two long balls. He also won eight of his 12 duels in midfield and made five tackles.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Kroos was the chief ball-distributor for Real Madrid, as he completed 93 passes with 94% accuracy, including nine long balls. He also made one clearance, one interception and one tackle.

Marco Asensio - 7/10

Asensio provided an assist for Vinicius' goal just before half-time to give Real a much-needed lift. He played three key passes, one accurate cross and two accurate long balls.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Camavinga seemed out of place in advanced areas as his runs were neither effective, nor did they work as decoys. He spent most of his time drifting to the left side, leaving a big space in midfield for RB Leipzig to attack.

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

Vinicius had a good game as he scored on the cusp of half-time to cut the hosts' lead back down to one goal. He played two key passes and two accurate long balls. He also attempted five shots, of which three were on target.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

Rodrygo did well as Real Madrid's lone forward. He attempted four shots, of which three were on target and one was wide of the mark. He earned a penalty and converted it in the dying embers to make it 3-2 but the goal did not mean much as time had run out.

Substitutes

Daniel Carvajal - 6/10

Carvajal played just over 20 minutes but looked out of sorts as he was dribbled past and failed to win any of his three duels.

David Alaba - 6/10

Alaba came on in the second half and passed the ball well. However, he put in a poor defensive performance and was dispossessed seven times.

Eden Hazard - 6/10

Hazard came on midway through the second half and had just eight touches of the ball in a poor game overall.

