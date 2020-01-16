RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner hints at a possible move to the Premier League

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has admitted that he is enticed by the prospect of playing in the Premier League but insists that he will stay in the Bundesliga at the moment, according to Sky Sports. The German striker has been in fine form once again this season and has scored 23 times in 25 appearances for RB Leipzig so far. Quite expectedly, his performances have caught the eye of top clubs in Europe, including Premier League powerhouses Manchester United and Liverpool.

It is also reported that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the German striker, who has scored 18 times and also registered 6 assists from 17 games in the Bundesliga this season. There was some confusion regarding his future last year when it was announced that Werner would not renew his contract with RB Leipzig. However, the German striker eventually signed a contract extension until 2023 in August of last year.

Werner interested in the Premier League but reaffirms his commitment to RB Leipzig

Speaking to German media house Bild, the German striker revealed that he is attracted by the Premier League. He also admitted that there was a certain charm in watching the league and playing there as well. He said,

The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say. There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.

That seemed to indicate a desire to make the move to England in the future. However, Werner was quick to squash those notions, indicating that he is fully committed to RB Leipzig at the moment.

As of now, I have no desire to look for a move elsewhere.

Werner has previously revealed a desire to play in the Premier League if and when he leaves German football. However, RB Leipzig have no intention of parting ways with the player this month and they are adamant that the German striker is an indispensable part of their quest for the Bundesliga title.

