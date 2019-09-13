RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich: Bundesliga Match Preview, Where to watch and more

New signing Philippe Coutinho could feature for Bayern Munich

Even this early in the season, a tie between table-toppers B Leipzig and the second-placed Bayern Munich could be crucial in the long race to the title. Enjoying their best start ever to the Bundesliga season, Leipzig have won all three of their opening league games and will be hoping to make it four when they host Bayern Munich.

Die Roten Bullen will face their toughest test to keep the top place so far and are perhaps second-favourite to win this, but with the likes of Timo Werner, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ibrahima Konate in the side, they will hope to stifle Bayern Munich and hit them early on.

Niko Kovac and co will see this as an opportunity to earn the three points that should see them go top of the table. With Philippe Coutinho just being integrated into the squad, and Bundesliga's top scorer upfront, it's difficult to bet against them.

Kickoff Information

Date: 14 September 2019

Time: 10 pm IST

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Referee: N/A

Live Stream: Hotstar

Where to watch RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich in the US?

The game at 9:30 am PDT on 14 September 2019 will be available for US viewers live on ESPNews.

Form Guide

RB Leipzig: L-W-W-W-W (including 1 friendly)

Bayern Munich: L-W-D-W-W

Head-to-head

RB Leipzig: 1

Bayern Munich: 6

Draw: 1

Key Players

Timo Werner

Timo Werner has scored 5 goals for RB Leipzig already this season

There may be wild speculation about his future every summer, but his performances for RB Leipzig have been largely consistent. Under the regime of Julian Nagelsmann, Timo Werner is already showing great form having scored five of RB Leipzig's nine goals in their three wins so far.

The Bayern defence unit has shown its frailty at times this season and will be prepared for the pace in the Leipzig attack. Yet, if the table-toppers manage to isolate Werner against Nicklas Sule, they may see the tie swing in their favour.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is Bundesliga's leading scorer with 6 goalsgoals

The striker on the opposite side of the line is only outscored by the Polish marksman, Robert Lewandowski. His six goals so far have helped Bayern obliterate opponents as usual. An uncharacteristic draw in the first game has put them behind RB Leipzig in the table and with Lewandowski firing on all cylinders, they should be able to leapfrog their opponents.

Key Match Facts

The last time these two sides met was in the German Cup final when Bayern emerged 3-0 winners against RB Leipzig.

This will be the first time that RB Leipzig will face Bayern Munich while being ahead of them in the Bundesliga table. They are currently top of the table with 9 points from three games.

RB Leipzig had the best defensive show in the Bundesliga last season (only 29 goals conceded) and Bayern Munich had the most prolific attack (88 goals scored).

