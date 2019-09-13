RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich: Match prediction and more | Bundesliga 2019/20

Nagelsmann took over at RB Leipzig in the summer

For the first time ever, RB Leipzig face Bayern Munich while being placed above them in the Bundesliga table. Die Roten Bullen have been the only team to win their first three games this Bundesliga season, in what is their best start to a season ever.

Their opposition are no slouches. They seem to have taken being held to a draw in their opener personally and are now blazing a trail of goals as they begin to build momentum.

By no means will Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig be a simple proposition for the visitors. The home side have a poor head-to-head record against Bayern Munich, winning only on one occasion from six games. However, their stellar start has cause for optimism.

Timo Werner has five goals in three games, Marcel Sabitzer leads the assists tally along with Jadon Sancho, and their defence has only conceded two goals so far. It is a young side that is willing to expend energy and close down opponents in true Nagelsmann fashion. Whether their good form will be enough to trouble the goliath that is Bayern Munich remains to be seen.

Bayern Munich's new signings

Ivan Perisic scored his first Bayern goal against Mainz

Robert Lewandowski, the top scorer of the Bundesliga, is, without a doubt, the focal point of most of Bayern's attacks. Last season, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman emerged as dangerous sidekicks to the Lewandowski show. With Kimmich leading the Bayern assist table, his crossing became an important feature of the way Bayern play as well.

In this wing play-focussed system, Bayern have injected the dynamism and goals of Ivan Perisic. The Croatian was on target in Bayern's last game against Mainz and RB Leipzig will do well to keep him under check as he seems set for another start under Kovac.

Another arrival in the summer provides this Bayern Munich team with a slightly different threat in Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian featured in Bayern's 6-1 win against Mainz and it would be a surprise if he dropped after a good performance against them.

The new signings provide Bayern with a 'Plan B' that they were lacking at times last season. They will be favourites to win this tie as the Bavarians would generally be the favourites to come out on top in fixtures of this nature. That being said, RB Leipzig have been in spectacular form and will give Niko Kovac's men a run for their money.

RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich