RB Leipzig vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

RB Leipzig are set to play Ajax at the Untersberg-Arena on Saturday in a friendly game.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Montpellier in a friendly game a week ago. Goals from attacker Beni Makouana and young attacker Elye Wahi ensured victory for Montpellier. Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth scored the consolation goal for RB Leipzig.

Ajax, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich in a friendly fixture. Goals from Morocco international Zakaria Labyad and Danish winger Victor Jensen for Ajax was cancelled out by goals from striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and French centre-back Tanguy Nianzou for Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig vs Ajax Head-to-Head

The two clubs have previously faced each other once in a friendly game, with Ajax beating RB Leipzig 5-1 in 2017.

A hat-trick from German forward Amin Younes and goals from Danish striker Kasper Dolberg and Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi secured the win for Ajax. Striker Davie Selke scored the consolation goal for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig form guide: yet to play

Ajax form guide: yet to play

RB Leipzig vs Ajax Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig new manager Jesse Marsch will be unable to call upon the services of Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi, while there are doubts over the availability of German right-back Lukas Klostermann, French defender Nordi Mukiele, left-back Marcel Halstenberg, South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan and Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo is representing his nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is not available.

Injured: Marcelo Saracchi

Doubtful: Hwang Hee-chan, Dominik Szoboszlai, Marcel Halstenberg, Nordi Mukiele, Lukas Klostermann

Suspended: None

Not available: Dani Olmo

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax will be without Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is suspended. There are doubts over the availability of young Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, while Brazilian winger Antony is representing his nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Midfielder Edson Alvarez is part of the Mexico squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus

Suspended: Andre Onana

Not available: Antony, Edson Alvarez

RB Leipzig vs Ajax Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josep Martinez, Tyler Adams, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Angelino, Kevin Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Amadou Haidara, Ademola Lookman, Alexander Sorloth, Lazar Samardzic

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Devyne Rensch, Ryan Gravenberch, Kenneth Taylor, Zakaria Labyad, Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

RB Leipzig vs Ajax Prediction

RB Leipzig have a new manager at the helm in the form of Jesse Marsch. They have been extremely active in the transfer window so far, having agreed deals for French centre-back Mohamed Simakan, Portuguese striker Andre Silva and Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, who joins the club from Ajax.

Ajax, on the other hand, have completed arguably the most controversial deal of the summer so far. They have signed forward Steven Berghuis from arch-rivals Feyenoord, and the signing has created ripples across Dutch football.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Ajax

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Abhinav Anand