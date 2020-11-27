RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

After two disappointing results in the last few days, RB Leipzig welcome Arminia Bielefeld to the Red Bull Arena for a Bundesliga clash.

Leipzig drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last weekend, and then lost 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Julian Nagelsmann's side were a tad unlucky to lose that game in Paris, as they had a lot of chances, and dominated the play, but just couldn't find a way past Keylor Navas.

They also conceded the goal to a dodgy penalty call, with Angel Di Maria adjudged to have been fouled in the box when there was minimal contact.

Arminia Bielefeld, in their first season back in the Bundesliga after gaining promotion, find themselves in the bottom three after eight games. They have lost each of their last five games, the latest of which was a 2-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen.

RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

RB Leizpig have faced Arminia Bielefeld only twice, with one win and one draw in the two games before this one.

RB Leipzig form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: L-L-L-L-L

RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

For RB Leipzig, Nordi Mukiele, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer and Marcel Halstenberg are all ruled out with injuries. Benjamin Henrichs suffered a patellar tendon injury this week and will miss the next few weeks while he recovers.

Injured: Nordi Mukiele, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld have no known injury concerns to deal with at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate; Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo; Yussuf Poulsen

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-5-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Anderson Lucoqui; Ritsu Doan, Manuel Prietl, Nils Seufert, Marcel Hartel, Reinhold Yabo; Fabian Klos

RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Leipzig will be keen to bounce back after two poor results in their last two matches. They will take encouragement from the way they performed in Paris, though, where they created enough chances to trouble PSG.

In a tight early-season table, RB Leipzig are currently just two points off league leaders Bayern Munich. They will know that they have to keep putting the points on the board, in order to take advantage of any potential slip-ups from the other teams at the top.

Arminia Bielefeld have struggled this season and their struggles appear set to continue in this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Arminia Bielefeld