RB Leipzig vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The quarter-finals of the Europa League get underway this week as RB Leipzig entertain Atalanta at the Red Bull Arena in their first-leg fixture on Thursday.

The Bundesliga side earned passage into the quarter-finals as their round of 16 rivals Spartak Moscow were disbarred from the competition. Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on aggregate in their previous round of fixtures.

RB Leipzig warmed up for this showdown with a 4-1 thumping of Borussia Dortmund in their league fixture on Saturday. Atalanta suffered a 3-1 loss to Napoli at home and will be looking to redeem themselves in their trip to Leipzig.

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

This will be the first encounter between the two exciting teams. The visiting side defeated Leipzig's rivals Bayer Leverkusen in their previous outing and will be looking to overcome the hosts here.

RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Atalanta form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta Team News

RB Leipzig

Yussuf Poulsen and Amadou Haidara are the two absentees for Die Roten Bullen on account of groin and knee injuries respectively. Philipp Tschauner had cold-like symptoms last week and will likely be left out of the squad for the first leg.

Injured: Yussuf Poulsen, Amadou Haidara

Doubtful: Philipp Tschauner

Suspended: None

Atalanta

Berat Djimsiti became the latest injury concern for La Dea as he was taken off the pitch against Napoli with a shoulder injury. Rafael Toloi is out with a groin injury, while Josip Ilicic has not been included in the squad as he struggles with mental health issues. Duvan Zapata was on the bench against Napoli and might get the nod here.

Injured: Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti

Doubtful: Bryan Cabezas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Josip Ilicic

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Péter Gulácsi (GK); Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol; Angeliño, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Halstenberg; Dani Olmo; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso (GK); Jose Luis Palomino, Giorgio Scalvini, Merih Demiral; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Teun Koopmeiners, Jeremie Boga

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta Prediction

The hosts are in good touch at the moment and have been undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions. The visiting side have hit a slump in their season recently and have scored just three goals in their last four games across all competitions.

Both sides will be looking to leave a good account of themselves in their first-ever encounter but the hosts should triumph here, thanks to their superior form.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Atalanta

