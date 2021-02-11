RB Leipzig vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig host Augsburg at the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

With leaders Bayern Munich not taking the field until Monday night, this is an opportunity to lay down a marker early in matchday 21.

Julian Nagelsmann's side can reduce the deficit at the top to four points with a win on Friday night.

With a large chasing pack not too far behind them, Leipzig will know they have to keep winning to not get dragged into the race below them.

Leipzig have to travel to Budapest in midweek for their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against Liverpool. They could choose to rest a couple of key players in this game.

In their last Bundesliga game, Leipzig beat rock-bottom Schalke 3-0, with goals from Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer and Willi Orban.

Augsburg, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five Bundesliga matches. They are currently 13th in the league, and looking worryingly over their shoulders.

They have just five points more than Arminia Bielefeld, who currently occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Augsburg lost their last two Bundesliga games, the latest of which was a 2-0 reverse against Wolfsburg that followed a 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

In 13 previous matches between these two teams, Leipzig have won seven, with three Augsburg wins and three draws each.

Goals from Angelino and Yussuf Poulsen helped Leipzig win the reverse fixture 2-0.

RB Leipzig form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Augsburg form guide: L-L-W-L-L

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Team News

RB Leipzig

Leipzig will miss Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai, Konrad Laimer and Benjamin Henrichs for this game, with all four players currently injured.

ℹ️ Injury update: Konrad #Laimer and Dominik #Szoboszlai



Konni returned to the pitch today. He is on the road to recovery but there is still no timescale on his return 🙏



Dominik completed individual drills on the pitch today as he works on his recovery 💪



🔴⚪#RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/OjEasChwZ3 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 10, 2021

Justin Kluivert picked up an ankle injury recently, due to which he missed the game against Schalke last weekend. His participation from the start on Friday is in doubt.

Injured: Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate

Doubtful: Justin Kluivert

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Alfred Finnbogason and Raphael Framberger both have muscle injuries which will force them to miss this game. Iago is out injured as well.

ℹ️ Iago has undergone successful surgery on an ankle injury and will be unavailable the next couple of weeks.



Wishing our Brazilian left-back a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/C1PUGb6Ux6 — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) February 9, 2021

Injured: Alfred Finnbogason, Raphael Framberger, Iago

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Predicted XIs

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg; Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafal Gikiewicz; Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Daniel Caligiuri, Carlos Gruezo, Tobias Strobl, Mads Pedersen; Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Prediction

Augsburg are in atrocious form, and have shown no signs of beating the teams near the top of the Bundesliga.

Leipzig, on the other hand, are still managing to get results despite performances not quite being at the level they are capable of. We expect a win for Leipzig in this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Augsburg