RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form on the domestic front so far. The Bavarian giants thrashed VfL Bochum by a comprehensive 7-0 scoreline in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side edged Borussia Monchengladbach to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against RB Leipzig and have won nine out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's three victories.

After winning only one of their first 16 official matches against Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig have won each of their last two games against the Bavarians in all competitions.

RB Leipzig are currently facing the team at the top of the Bundesliga table and have won each of their last three such matches in the competition.

RB Leipzig have won nine of their last 10 matches in the Bundesliga, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 scoreline at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in their first league game of the season.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have a good squad at their disposal and have managed to hit their stride this season. Harry Kane has been impressive for the Bavarians and will look to add to his goal tally in this game.

RB Leipzig have troubled Bayern Munich in the past week and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Bayern Munich are in better form at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-3 Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes