RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

RB Leipzig will invite league leaders Bayern Munich to Red Bull Arena Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts, currently fifth in the league table, are chasing a top-four finish while Bayern just need a point from this match to secure the league title.

Leipzig are winless in their last two league games and suffered their first loss in four games last week, as they lost 4-0 away at Eintracht Frankfurt. Defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu was sent off in the 50th minute, and they conceded three goals after his dismissal.

The visitors made it two wins on the spin last week, recording a 3-0 home triumph over Mainz. Leroy Sané and Michael Olise scored in the first half, while Eric Dier added the third goal in the 84th minute.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 21 times in all competitions. The visitors have the better record in these meetings, recording 12 wins. Leipzig have three wins and six games have ended in draws.

Bayern extended their unbeaten streak against the hosts to three games with a 5-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

The visitors have scored 90 goals in 31 league games this season, 42 more than Leipzig.

RB Leipzig have lost just one of their last 11 home games in all competitions, recording seven wins.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last nine away games in all competitions, recording six wins.

The visitors are winless in their last eight away meetings against Leipzig.

Bayern have won three of their last four away games and have scored at least three goals in these games.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Die Roten Bullen failed to score for the first time since March last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways in this home game. They have registered just one win in the Bundesliga against Bayern, with that triumph registered away from home in 2023.

Willi Orbán, Benjamin Henrichs, Xaver Schlager, and Antonio Nusa are sidelined with injuries, while El Chadaille Bitshiabu will serve a suspension. Péter Gulácsi was absent against Frankfurt and faces a late fitness test.

The Bavarians have won four of their last five league games, scoring 15 goals, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their travels in 2025 in the Bundesliga, winning five of the seven away games.

The league's top scorer Harry Kane is suspended for this match after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last week. Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, and Dayot Upamecano will miss this match due to injuries, while Raphaël Guerreiro and Manuel Neuer are doubts.

Bayern head into the match in great form and considering their impressive away record in this fixture, we back the league leaders to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

