RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Sparks are set to fly in the Bundesliga this weekend as the league's top two sides, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The top-flight match comes as the club football season resumes after a two-week hiatus.

With just four points separating the sides at the top of the table, this clash is widely billed as a potential title-decider.

Holders Bayern are racing towards a ninth consecutive league title after another impressive campaign. However, a few hiccups on the road have kept them from being further clear at the summit.

The driving factor behind Hansi Flick's juggernaut has once again been the peerless Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has torn through every defense en route to netting a mammoth 35 goals so far.

However, the striker will be a huge miss for the defending champions as he picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with Poland. He is set to be out for up to four weeks.

It will be a massive confidence-booster for the Red Bulls, who won't settle for anything less than three points on Saturday as the title race hinges on the game.

Die Zahlen und Fakten zum Spitzenspiel in Leipzig. 👇



🗞 https://t.co/4NICyUNpxf 🔴⚪ #RBLFCB — 🏆🏆🏆 FC Bayern 🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayern) March 31, 2021

Even more impressive is that Julian Nagelsmann's side have put up such a strong challenge despite losing targetman Timo Werner to Chelsea last summer.

His departure was supposed to plunge the side into chaos, but Leipzig have instead responded by tightening up their backline. They have conceded only 21 goals so far, the joint-lowest in Europe's top five leagues after only Lille.

Advertisement

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head

Since Leipzig's promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016, the sides have clashed 11 times in all competitions, with Bayern winning five times.

Leipzig's sole victory against the mighty Bavarians came in March 2018, pulling off a stunning 2-1 victory at home.

However, earlier in the campaign, the title rivals played out a pulsating 3-3 draw in Munich.

Also im Dezember-Duell war einiges los 🤯

🎥 Die Highlights unseres 3⃣:3⃣-Hinrunden-Thrillers gegen die Bayern!



🔜 #RBLFCB pic.twitter.com/ArWRH4nI5T — Die Roten Bullen (@DieRotenBullen) March 31, 2021

RB Leipzig Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Bayern Munich Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Team News

RB Leipzig

The home side will be without quite a few key players such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer, both of whom are out with groin and knee problems.

Marcel Halstenberg is not available after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, while Kevin Kampl was suspended for the clash.

Angelino, who's been out with a muscle injury for five weeks, is still not fully fit and will be sidelined too.

Injured: Angelino, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Konrad Laimer

Suspended: Kevin Kampl

Unavailable: Marcel Halstenberg

Bayern Munich

Advertisement

The most notable absentee for the holders is Robert Lewandowski, who succumbed to a knee injury while on international duty.

Alphonso Davies and Jerome Boateng are suspended from the clash and will hence be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Robert Lewandowski

Suspended: Alphonso Davies and Jerome Boateng

Unavailable: None

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

RB Leipzig (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Willy Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann; Nordi Mukiele, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Serge Gnabry.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Even without Lewandowski, the Bavarians have several other top players they can count on, but Leipzig are a mean outfit and won't fold so easily.

The visitors will be the obvious favorites but we're going with another draw between the sides.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich