RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig are set to play Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Mark van Bommel's Wolfsburg in the league. A second-half goal from French left-back Jerome Roussillon ensured victory for Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Pal Dardai's Hertha Berlin 5-0 in the league. A hat-trick from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and goals from forward Thomas Muller and midfielder Jamal Musiala sealed the deal for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost one and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating RB Leipzig 1-0. A first-half goal from midfielder Leon Goretzka was enough to secure the win for his club.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-D

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi, while there are doubts over the availability of Spanish left-back Angelino and Germany internationals Marcel Halstenberg and Benjamin Henrichs. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jesse Marsch is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Marcelo Saracchi

Doubtful: Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs, Angelino

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann could be without a few players. France internationals Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso, Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies, experienced forward Thomas Muller and Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer are all doubts.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Corentin Tolisso, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies, Thomas Muller, Marcel Sabitzer

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanisic, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Omar Richards, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Prediction

RB Leipzig have sold some important players this summer. Ibrahima Konate has moved to Liverpool, while Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer have joined Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich. Manager Jesse Marsch has not enjoyed a good start and will hope to find some form soon.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have once again weakened their title rivals. They have acquired two of RB Leipzig's best players and their manager, and look set to enjoy another season of domestic dominance.

Bayern Munich should win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Bayern Munich

