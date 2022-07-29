RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | DFL Supercup 2022

The DFL Supercup features an intriguing clash between two German giants this weekend as Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig finished fourth place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The home side suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool this week and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, successfully defended their Bundesliga crown last season and have been impressive this year. The Bavarians slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against RB Leipzig and have won eight of the 14 matches played between the two teams. RB Leipzig have managed only one victory against Bayern Munich and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Bayern Munich. RB Leipzig gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to present a more robust front this weekend.

RB Leipzig form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Bayern Munich form guide: L-W-D-D-L

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Team News

RB Leipzig need to win this game

RB Leipzig

Yussuf Poulsen and Alexander Sorloth are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. RB Leipzig will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this match.

Injured: Yussuf Poulsen, Alexander Sorloth

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad

Bayern Munich

Buona Sarr remains the Bavarians' only injury concern and will not be able to feature in this game. Sadio Mane found the back of the net against DC United and will likely lead the line against RB Leipzig.

Injured: Buona Sarr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg; Benjamin Henrichs, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva, Dani Olmo

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui; Joshua Kimmich, Ryan Gravenberch; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane; Serge Gnabry

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have an exceptional squad at their disposal and will be intent on winning the Supercup this weekend. With Robert Lewandowski now in Barcelona, the likes of Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden for the Bundesliga champions.

RB Leipzig can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form in their pre-season matches. Bayern Munich are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Bayern Munich

