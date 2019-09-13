RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted XI for Bayern | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Muenchen's Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski

In a battle between two teams at the summit of the Bundesliga table, early leaders RB Leipzig play host to defending champions Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena. Die Roten Bullen come into this fixture with a 100 per cent record, whereas Niko Kovac's men succumbed to an opening day slip-up against Hertha Berlin.

'FC Hollywood' has since recovered from the poor start though, pulling off emphatic victories in their next two games. They most recently thrashed Mainz 6-1 in gameweek 3, as Robert Lewandowski and co. were undoubtedly boosted by the addition of Philippe Coutinho to the roster.

6️⃣ Goals

6️⃣ Scorers



Here's a reminder of how Bayern got on before the international break 🎥 pic.twitter.com/x1WVAtc8DY — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 12, 2019

This game is a repeat of the DFB Pokal final in which the Bavarian giants ran out 3-0 winners, with Lewandowski capping a Man of the Match performance with 2 goals. It will be a somewhat different Die Roten Bullen team this weekend though, as new manager, Julian Nagelsmann, will be looking to mastermind revenge and continue their ascent atop the league table.

However, that will be a tall order for RB Leipzig, who have won just once in 6 total Bundesliga meetings with Bayern (lost 4, drawn 1).

Leipzig have also failed to score in their last two home games against Bayern, losing 0-3 in their most recent meeting at the Red Bull Arena.

Team news

David Alaba closes in on game number 350!

Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka had to prematurely withdraw from the German squad due to a thigh injury and faces the prospect of an operation.

Niko Kovac will have a welcome headache ahead of this fixture though, as the likes of Thomas Muller, Ivan Perisic, and Corentin Tolisso are pressing for a starting berth. Thiago Alcantara and David Alaba are also in line for landmark appearances for Bayern, as they close in on game number 200 and 350 respectively.

Leon Goretzka: Out injured

Probable starting XI for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski.