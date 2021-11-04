RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig are set to play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from French midfielder Christopher Nkunku and young Hungary international Dominik Szoboszai for RB Leipzig was cancelled out by a brace from Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum for Paris Saint-Germain.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Erik ten Hag's Ajax in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Second-half goals from Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic, Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller and Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen sealed the deal for Ajax.

A first-half goal from experienced forward Marco Reus proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Dortmund, who had centre-back Mats Hummels sent off in the first-half.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the final of the DFB-Pokal, with Borussia Dortmund beating RB Leipzig 4-1. Braces from English winger Jadon Sancho and Norwegian superstar Erling Braut Haaland secured the win for Borussia Dortmund. Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo scored the goal for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-D-W-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-L

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without German full-backs Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann, as well as Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi. There are doubts over the availability of young Dutch striker Brian Brobbey. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jesse Marsch is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann

Doubtful: Brian Brobbey

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of star striker Erling Braut Haaland, German left-back Nico Schulz and Spanish right-back Mateu Morey. There are doubts over the availability of Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro, young American star Giovanni Reyna, German midfielders Emre Can and Mahmoud Dahoud and veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Erling Braut Haaland, Nico Schulz

Doubtful: Marcel Schmelzer, Mahmoud Dahoud, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, Raphael Guerreiro

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Nordi Mukiele, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Dani Olmo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Yussuf Poulsen

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Felix Passlack, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

RB Leipzig are 8th in the Bundesliga, and they will surely be disappointed with their start to the season. They have picked up some good form in recent weeks, and will be keen to capitalise on those performances.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league table, a point behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Manager Marco Rose is missing a lot of key performers due to various injury reasons, including superstar Erling Braut Haaland.

A close match is on the cards, but Borussia Dortmund's injury issues does not bode well for them. RB Leipzig could edge past them.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Edited by Abhinav Anand