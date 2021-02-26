RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig host Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, as Julian Nagelsmann's side have a chance to go top of the Bundesliga.

Leipzig are currently second in the league, two points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann's side have been in terrific form of late, having won four out of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their only loss came against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, have been faltering lately. Marco Rose' side have failed to win any of their last four matches and are currently eighth in the Bundesliga, nine points off the top four.

Leipzig keeping things interesting up top 🍿#BLMatchday pic.twitter.com/hqJgIW2zl1 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 21, 2021

This fixture presents Leipzig with an opportunity to overtake Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, with Gladbach currently struggling to find form.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between the two sides really doesn't flatter Gladbach. Leipzig have won three out the last five meetings between the two sides, with Gladbach only winning one.

Rose' side did, however, beat Leipzig 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

RB Leipzig Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

RB Leipzig will be without Konrad Laimer

RB Leipzig

Julian Nagelsmann will be without Konrad Laimer, who will miss Saturday's game with a knee injury.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai will also miss the game as he recovers from a groin injury he picked up at the turn of the year.

Injured: Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Rose will be without Ramy Bensebaini and Jonas Hofmann for Saturday's game, as both players have knee injuries to deal with. Hofmann picked up his injury against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

German midfielder Christoph Kramer picked up a knock earlier this week and his involvement is in doubt.

Injured: Ramy Bensebaini, Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: Christoph Kramer

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

ℹ️ Team news ahead of #RBLBMG @eforsberg10, Kevin #Kampl and Dayot #Upamecano are injury free and have returned to team training.



All three are available for Saturday's game.



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/GVYPKqRccS — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 25, 2021

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele; Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams; Christopher Nkunku, Daniel Olmo; Yussuf Poulsen

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus; Marcus Thurram, Lars Stindl, Valentino Lazaro; Alassane Plea

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

RB Leipzig cannot afford to lose this game. Nagelsmann's side are the only thing standing in the way of Bayern Munich running away with the league again this season. Meanwhile, Gladbach look to be condemned to a season of mid-table mediocrity.

We expect Leipzig to continue their strong run of form against Rose's men on Saturday.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach