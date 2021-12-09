RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Fresh off the back of an impressive win over Manchester City, RB Leipzig play host to Borussia Monchengladbach in round 15 of the Bundesliga.

The visitors, meanwhile, were steamrolled 6-0 by Freiburg on home turf last time out and will be desperate to restore some pride.

RB Leipzig secured qualification for the Europa League last time out as they claimed an impressive 2-1 win over Premier League champions Manchester City.

Achim Beierlorzer’s side will now turn their attention to the Bundesliga. They have failed to pick up any points in each of their last three games, losing to Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin in succession.

With 18 points from 14 games, Leipzig are 11th in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Frankfurt and Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach failed to return to winning ways last time out as they suffered a humbling 6-0 home defeat against Freiburg.

This followed a 4-1 loss at the hands of FC Koln which saw their four-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

Adolf Hütter’s men will now head into Saturday’s game seeking to avoid falling to a third consecutive defeat for the first time since March.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-To-Head

Leipzig have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides. Borussia Monchengladbach have managed just one win in that time, while three games have ended in draws.

RB Leipzig Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

RB Leipzig

Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo, Marcelo Saracchi and Marcel Halstenberg are all on the club’s injury table and will miss the game. Willi Orban and Hugo Novoa are in quarantine and will also play no part in the game.

Injured: Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo, Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg

Unavailable: Willi Orban, Hugo Novoa

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Jordan Beyer remains the only injury concern for the visitors as the German defender is currently nursing a muscle problem.

Injured: Jordan Beyer

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Josko Gvardiol; Nordi Mukiele, Angelino; Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer; Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Patrick Herrmann, Denis Zakaria, Kouadio Kone, Joe Scally; Jonas Hofmann; Lars Stindl, Breel Embolo

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach fell to a humbling defeat against Freiburg last time out and will be seeking to quickly move on from that result. However, they have struggled for results against Leipzig and are winless in nine of their last 10 meetings. We predict Leipzig will make use of their home advantage and come away with all three points.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Edited by Shardul Sant