RB Leipzig vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig welcome Freiburg to the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over nine-man Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Goals from French midfielder Christopher Nkunku and Sweden international Emil Forsberg secured the win for RB Leipzig.

Veteran forward Angel Di Maria scored the consolation goal for Paris Saint-Germain, who had Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye and centre-back Presnel Kimpembe sent off in the second half.

Freiburg, on the other hand, lost 4-2 to Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday at the Schwarzwald-Stadion in the Bundesliga. A brace from Argentine striker Lucas Alario and goals from midfielder Nadiem Amiri and Germany international Jonathan Tah ensured victory for their side.

Forward Lucas Holer and Germany international Nils Petersen scored the goals for Freiburg.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

In 10 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. RB Leipzig have won four games, lost four and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in May this year, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Danish attacker Yussuf Poulsen was cancelled out by a strike from defender Manuel Gulde as the spoils were shared.

RB Leipzig form guide in Bundesliga: D-W-W-W-L

Freiburg form guide in Bundesliga: D-L-D-D-L

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Team News

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will be without right-back Lukas Klostermann, Austria international Konrad Laimer and young German forward Fabrice Hartmann who are all injured.

Injured: Fabrice Hartmann, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Freiburg will be without German midfielder Janik Haberer and Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who are both out injured.

Injured: Janik Haberer, Mark Flekken

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Peter Gulacsi, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Justin Kluivert, Alexander Sorloth, Yussuf Poulsen

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Florian Muller, Jonathan Schmid, Philipp Lienhart, Dominique Heintz, Christian Gunter, Roland Sallai, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Vincenzo Grifo, Lucas Holer, Nils Petersen

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Prediction

RB Leipzig have enjoyed a good start to their league campaign, having won four of their first six games. The win against Paris Saint-Germain also comes at an opportune time, and Nagelsmann will be keen to build on this victory.

Freiburg, on the other hand, will rely on Germany international and former Bayern Munich striker Nils Petersen to provide the goals. French midfielder Baptiste Santamaria could prove to be a shrewd transfer, while the likes of Vincenzo Grifo and Guus Til are experienced internationals for their countries and will add stability to the team.

RB Leipzig are in good form, and have a talented squad. They should be able to beat Freiburg.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Freiburg

