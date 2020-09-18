RB Leipzig vs FSV Mainz 05 prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga returns with its 2020-21 edition this weekend as a high-flying RB Leipzig outfit take on FSV Mainz 05 at the Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig have enjoyed a string of successes over the past few years and will look to start the new season on a positive note.

FSV Mainz, on the other hand, finished in thirteenth place in the Bundesliga table last season and had their fair share of defensive issues throughout the year. The away side has a dismal record at the Red Bull Arena and conceded an astonishing 13 goals in two games against RB Leipzig last season.

RB Leipzig have been in excellent form over the past few weeks and gave a good account of themselves in the Champions League. Julian Nagelsmann's side has lost Timo Werner to Chelsea this summer and will have to adequately replace his impact going into this season.

🗣 Julian #Nagelsmann spoke about the team's record against @Mainz05en in his press conference:



"The game starts at 0-0. We don't have to repeat what happened last season. For that to happen, we'd need a perfect day."



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLM05 pic.twitter.com/Tpzg8iLDfe — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) September 18, 2020

RB Leipzig vs FSV Mainz 05 Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig were Mainz's worst nightmare last season and suffered a devastating 8-0 defeat at the Red Bull Arena last year. Mainz also lost the reverse fixture by a shocking 5-0 margin and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

RB Leipzig are relatively new to the Bundesliga and have played only six official fixtures against FSV Mainz. The home side has managed five victories in this game and should be able to maintain its excellent record over the weekend.

RB Leipzig form guide: W-L-W-D-W

FSV Mainz 05 form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

RB Leipzig vs FSV Mainz 05 Team News

Marcel Sabitzer may not be fit for this game

RB Leipzig

Marcel Sabitzer, Ibrahima Konate, and Konrad Laimer are currently recovering from injuries and may not be able to play a part in this game. Hugo Novoa and Josep Martinez are currently in quarantine and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Hugo Novoa, Josep Martinez

Doubtful: Marcel Sabitzer, Ibrahima Konate, Konrad Laimer

Suspended: None

Stefan Bell is currently injured

FSV Mainz 05

FSV Mainz have their fair share of injury concerns going into this game and might not be able to field several key players. Edimilson Fernandes, Stefan Bell, Pierre Kunde Malong, and Dong-Won Ji are yet to receive the medical all-clear and might have to remain on the sidelines for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Edimilson Fernandes, Stefan Bell, Pierre Kunde Malong, Dong-Won Ji

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs FSV Mainz 05 Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulcasi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban; Angelino, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Nordi Mukiele; Hee-Chan Hwang, Dani Olmo; Yussuf Poulsen

FSV Mainz 05 Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Robin Zentner; Daniel Brosinski, Jeremiah St. Juste, Moussa Niakhate, Ridle Baku; Leandro Martins; Jonathan Burkarkt, Danny Latza, Karim Onisiwo, Robin Quaison; Jean-Philippe Mateta

RB Leipzig vs FSV Mainz 05 Prediction

RB Leipzig have an impeccable record against Mainz and are the undisputed favourites to win this game. Mainz would have studied last season's debacles, however, and may well present a more robust front.

RB Leipzig have an excellent attacking combination and the likes of Dani Olmo and Yussuf Poulsen will have to step up in the absence of Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer. Julian Nagelsmann's squad is one of the best in the Bundesliga and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-0 FSV Mainz 05

Also Read: VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21