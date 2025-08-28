RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

RB Leipzig will host Heidenheim at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in the second round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side's defensive frailties were on show in their 4-2 win over Sandhausen in the DFB Pokal a fortnight ago but they could not have been prepared for what was to come.

The Red Bulls opened their Bundesliga campaign last weekend away at Bayern Munich and were dismantled 6-0 by the defending champions. Their woeful defensive display saw them concede three goals in either half, but they were just as poor in attack, failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, locked horns with Wolfsburg on opening day and were beaten 3-1. Leo Scienza scored a brilliant freekick at the half-hour mark to draw Heidenheim level at 1-1 before their opponents scored twice in the second half to clinch all three points.

The visitors sit 15th in the table with zero points and, like their hosts, will be keen to pick up their first win of the season on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Leipzig and Heidenheim. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won just once.

There have been four draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Leipzig's latest result marked their biggest ever Bundesliga defeat.

RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Prediction

Die Roten Bullen will be desperate to put out a response following last weekend's result with the hope of kick-starting their campaign under new boss Ole Werner. They, however, failed to win any of their final three home league games last season and must do a professional job on Saturday if they are to clinch maximum points.

Heidenheim have won five of their last six competitive outings on the road and will hope they can continue in the same vein this weekend. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose this one.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Heidenheim

RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

