RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig are set to play host to Hoffenheim at the Red Bull Arena on Friday for their latest Bundesliga game.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Florian Kohfeldt's Werder Bremen last Saturday at the Weserstadion. A first-half brace from Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth and goals from Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo and Austria international Marcel Sabitzer ensured victory for Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig.

Kosovan forward Milot Rashica scored a second-half penalty for Werder Bremen, which proved to a mere consolation.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Bayer Leverkusen yesterday at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena. Hoffenheim only registered two shots, with none on target. The likes of Lucas Alario, Florian Wirtz and Patrik Schick were unable to find the net against Hoffenheim.

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig beating Hoffenheim 1-0. A second-half goal from Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen sealed the deal for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-D-W

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-L-L-W

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without young Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer. There are doubts over the availability of United States of America international Tyler Adams and Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen.

Injured: Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai

Doubtful: Yussuf Poulsen, Tyler Adams

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim manager Sebastian Hoeness will be unable to call upon the services of Greek left-back Konstantinos Stafylidis, Bosnia and Herzegovina international Ermin Bicakcic, midfielder Dennis Geiger and centre-back Benjamin Hubner. There are doubts over the availability of Armenian striker Sargis Adamyan, Serbian midfielder Mijat Gacinovic and centre-back Kevin Vogt.

Injured: Konstantinos Stafylidis, Dennis Geiger, Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic

Doubtful: Mijat Gacinovic, Kevin Vogt, Sargis Adamyan

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Alexander Sorloth

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Oliver Baumann, Havard Nordtveit, Stefan Posch, Chris Richards, Florian Grillitsch, Pavel Kaderabek, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, Ryan Sessegnon, Robert Skov, Ihlas Bebou

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Prediction

RB Leipzig are currently 2nd in the league table, five points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Manager Julian Nagelsmann will face the club where he made his name, with the German linked with the Bayern Munich job in recent days.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table, and winless in their last four league games. They have been unlucky with injuries this season, but manager Sebastian Hoeness has some important players available.

RB Leipzig will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Hoffenheim

