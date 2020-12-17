RB Leipzig vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig are set to welcome Koln to the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in their next Bundesliga game.

RB Leipzig come into this game following a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim on Wednesday at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

A second-half goal from Danish attacker Yussuf Poulsen was enough to secure the victory for Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig.

Koln, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Goals from right-back Mitchell Weiser, winger Moussa Diaby, Czech Republic international Patrik Schick and young midfielder Florian Wirtz ensured the win for Peter Bosz's side.

RB Leipzig vs Koln Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won four games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with RB Leipzig beating Koln 4-2.

Goals from striker Patrik Schick, now at Bayer Leverkusen, midfielder Christopher Nkunku, striker Timo Werner, now at Chelsea and Spain international Dani Olmo secured the victory for RB Leipzig.

Striker Jhon Cordoba and French attacker Anthony Modeste scored the consolation goals for Koln.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-D-W-W

Koln form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-W-L

RB Leipzig vs Koln Team News

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Lazar Samardzic, Germany international Benjamin Henrichs, South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan, right-back Lukas Klostermann, Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer and young winger Fabrice Hartmann.

Injured: Lazar Samardzic, Benjamin Henrichs, Hwang Hee-chan, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Fabrice Hartmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Koln will be without centre-back Rafael Czichos due to an injury. There are doubts over the availability of Austria international Florian Kainz.

Injured: Rafael Czichos

Doubtful: Florian Kainz

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Koln Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen

Koln Predicted XI (3-5-2): Timo Horn, Sava-Arangel Cestic, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jonas Hector, Marius Wolf, Ismail Jacobs, Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Jan Thielmann, Sebastian Andersson

RB Leipzig vs Koln Prediction

RB Leipzig have impressed under the management of Julian Nagelsmann, and sit third in the league table, level on points with second-placed Bayern Munich. Losing a proven goalscorer like Timo Werner has hurt, with new signings Alexander Sorloth and Hwang Hee-chan yet to get going. The potential arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai could be a boost.

Koln, on the other hand, sit 15th in the league table. The likes of Timo Horn and Jonas Hector continue to be key players, with the two being the longest-serving players of the club.

RB Leipzig will be the favorites to win this game, given their quality.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Koln

