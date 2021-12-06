RB Leipzig vs Manchester City - 3 things to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

RB Leipzig will host Manchester City at the Red Bull Arena in their final group match of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. While The Sky Blues have already secured a place in the last 16 as group winners, the Red Bulls are looking to seal a Europa League passage.

The two teams are coming into this game after contrasting fortunes in the league at the weekend. Leipzig lost 2-1 to Union Berlin, their third consecutive defeat in the league. Meanwhile, City climbed to the top of the Premier League table after beating Watford 3-1.

Pep Guardiola's side are the favourites to beat Leipzig. But they won't take their hosts lightly, given their performance in their first meeting September, which Leipzig lost 3-6.

Ahead of the highly anticipated kick-off, here's a look at the three things to watch out for in this enticing encounter:

#3 Manchester City and Leipzig could produce another goalfest

There were nine goals when the two teams last met.

RB Leipzig and Manchester City are two of the most prolific teams in Group A, scoring 17 and 13 goals respectively in five games thus far. When the two teams clashed on the opening day, they played out a pulsating nine-goal thriller, with The Sky Blues running out 6-3 victors.

Manchester City @ManCity



Watch the best of the action from our entertaining win over RB Leipzig! 🌟



🔷 6-3 ⚫️ mancity.com #UCL HIGHLIGHTS 🎥Watch the best of the action from our entertaining win over RB Leipzig! 🌟🔷 6-3 ⚫️ #ManCity 🎥 #UCL HIGHLIGHTS 🎥Watch the best of the action from our entertaining win over RB Leipzig! 🌟🔷 6-3 ⚫️ #ManCity | mancity.com

Both teams have been really entertaining to watch this season, showcasing a fearsome attacking brand of football that has produced high-octane action. Given the sheer number of attacking talents in both camps, another pulsating game could ensue.

#2 Leipzig's Europa League hopes on the line

Leipzig and Brugge are competing for a Europa League spot.

It is disappointing to see a talented team like RB Leipzig bow out in the group stage. But in some ways, that was expected when the draw were made.

Despite their best efforts, the Red Bulls are currently third in the group with just four points, sitting ahead of Club Brugge only by virtue of goal difference. To qualify for the Europa League, the Bundesliga outfit must equal or better Brugge's result against PSG.

The Parisians may be the favourites. But the Blue-Blacks have been no pushovers, pulling off a stunning win in Leipzig on matchday two after a 1-1 draw with PSG.

PSG have also been running on fumes lately, so nothing is set in stone right now. Leipzig may have to grind it out against City to secure Europa League football.

#1 All eyes on Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku struck thrice against Manchester City on the opening day.

Christopher Nkunku has been the star of Leipzig's campaign. He has netted seven goals in five group games, including a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City on the opening day.

In fact, only Robert Lewandowski and Sebastien Haller (nine apiece) have scored more than him in the Champions League this season. A PSG flop, Nkunku has come of age this season, showcasing his fiery attacking intent and devastating finishing skills.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Christopher Nkunku, who is the first RB Leipzig player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick, is only the second player to score one against Man City in the competition after Lionel Messi in October 2016. Footsteps. 3 - Christopher Nkunku, who is the first RB Leipzig player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick, is only the second player to score one against Man City in the competition after Lionel Messi in October 2016. Footsteps. https://t.co/WWnM3a3HI5

Also Read Article Continues below

His exploits have made top teams sit up, with Real Madrid reportedly one of his admirers. If there is one player this season who could get Leipzig into the Europa League this season, it's Christopher Nkunku. City should expect another busy outing against the Frenchman in Leipzig.

Edited by Bhargav