RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as RB Leipzig take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive on the domestic front this season. The home side defeated VfL Wolfsburg by a comfortable 3-0 margin over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Cityzens were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two matches played between Manchester City and RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League have witnessed a total of 12 goals being scored, with both teams winning one game apiece.

RB Leipzig have played three games against English opponents in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 17 matches against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League and have scored a total of 44 goals in these matches.

After winning their first three knock-out games in the UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig have suffered defeat in each of their last three such games without scoring a single goal.

Among managers that have featured in at least 50 games in the UEFA Champions League, Pep Guardiola has the highest win rate in the competition's history.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have an impeccable squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Cityzens have flattered to deceive in Europe and have a point to prove this week.

RB Leipzig can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off several Champions League upsets in the past. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

