RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as RB Leipzig lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Cityzens slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against RB Leipzig and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's one victory.

This is the third consecutive campaign in which RB Leipzig are facing Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League - RB Leipzig have won both their home games so far.

Manchester City have lost only one of their 21 matches against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League but did suffer their previous such defeat against RB Leipzig in December 2021.

RB Leipzig defeated Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last season - the only team to defeat the reigning champions in consecutive editions of the competition so far are Atletico Madrid.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have excellent players in their ranks but do have a few injuries to address at the moment. Pep Guardiola has a fairly poor record at the Red Bull Arena and will look to make amends this week.

RB Leipzig can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Manchester City on several occasions in the past. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-4 Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes