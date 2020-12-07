RB Leipzig vs Manchester United : 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

It's do-or-die for both RB Leipzig and Manchester United as they collide in their final fixture of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Both teams are tied at nine points and have a chance of making it through to the Round of 16.

Manchester United will qualify even if they get only a point from the game. They looked set to cruise through to the Round of 16 until they conceded a 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at home last week.

Both RB Leipzig and Manchester United are riding on the back of encouraging results. RB Leipzig held Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw while Manchester United registered yet another comeback win away from home, this time against West Ham United.

There are several in-form players on both sides who can change the game all by themselves on their day. On that note, let's take a look at five players to watch out for in the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

It looks like the only way Harry Maguire can make the papers is through messing up. That is because the Manchester United captain has been solid for them after having their behinds handed to them by Tottenham Hotspur but doesn't get the credit for it.

He has turned in top performances against the likes of Everton, Istanbul Basaksehir, West Bromwich Albion and most recently against West Ham United. Maguire has been solid in the air and has been more assured in his tackling.

He had received a lot of stick during a difficult period but has received little to no praise for the improvement he has showed over the recent weeks.

His form will be crucial to Manchester United's chances and if they can keep the RB Leipzig attackers in check, the Red Devils, who are in the habit of outdoing their opponents on the road, will definitely create chances and score.

Harry Maguire quietly played absolutely stellar football for months now but he's not going to get talked about until he makes a mistake — Kees van Hemmen (@HemmenKees) November 29, 2020

#4 Angelino (RB Leipzig)

The versatile RB Leipzig full back who is on loan from Manchester City has easily been one of their best players this season. The diminutive 23-year-old might not look it but he is an absolute dynamite and has been key to Julian Nagelsmann's side sitting just two points off league leaders Bayern Munich.

Angelino has scored six goals and provided four assists from 16 appearances this season. He has played at left back in addition to being fielded as a holding midfielder and also a winger on occasion.

His runs, crosses and goals have come in quite handy for RB Leipzig and he will be up against Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Tuesday night. Wan-Bissaka loves a tackle and if Angelino can put him under pressure, then they will find a lot of joy down the left side of the pitch.

Angeliño has been directly involved in 7 goals [4⚽️ 3🅰️] in his last 10 appearances for RB Leipzig.



Developing into a really exciting player. 💥 pic.twitter.com/ytGu667qnC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2020