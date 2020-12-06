RB Leipzig vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

RB Leipzig are set to play hosts to Manchester United in a crucial encounter on Tuesday at the Red Bull Arena in their next UEFA Champions League group stage game.

RB Leipzig come into this encounter after a pulsating 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, Netherlands international Justin Kluivert and Swedish attacker Emil Forsberg scored the goals for RB Leipzig.

A brace from veteran forward Thomas Muller and a goal from teenage midfielder Jamal Musiala for Bayern Munich ensured the draw.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat West Ham United 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Hammers took the lead courtesy of a goal from Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek. French midfielder Paul Pogba and England internationals Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored in the second half to ensure victory for Manchester United.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Manchester United and RB Leipzig have played against each other once before, in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game.

The game was played nearly two months ago at Old Trafford, with Manchester United thrashing RB Leipzig 5-0.

A hat-trick from star forward Marcus Rashford and goals from the young Mason Greenwood and France international Anthony Martial secured a comfortable win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

RB Leipzig form guide in the UEFA Champions League: W-L-W-L-W

Manchester United form guide in the UEFA Champions League: W-W-L-W-L

RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Team News

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will be without the services of Germany international Benjamin Henrichs, South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan, right-back Lukas Klostermann, Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer and young forward Fabrice Hartmann.

Injured: Benjamin Henrichs, Hwang Hee-chan, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Fabrice Hartmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Manchester United will also be missing a few players. Left-back Luke Shaw, centre-back Phil Jones and striker Anthony Martial are all out due to injuries. Brazilian midfielder Fred is suspended, while there are doubts over the availability of veteran striker Edinson Cavani and goalkeeper David de Gea.

Injured: Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Edinson Cavani, David de Gea

Suspended: Fred

RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-4-2): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Prediction

Both Manchester United and RB Leipzig need to win to ensure qualification to the next round.

RB Leipzig were thrashed by Manchester United in the reverse fixture, and a similar event seems unlikely. The German side have a talented manager in Julian Nagelsmann who will be keen to ensure that the likes of Marcus Rashord and Bruno Fernandes are nullified.

Manchester United, on the other hand, enjoyed a good start to their Champions League campaign with wins over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig. However, a shock loss to Istanbul Basaksehir proved to be problematic.

Manchester United have shown a knack for performing when under immense pressure, and might just edge past RB Leipzig in midweek.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Manchester United

