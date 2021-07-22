RB Leipzig vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig will lock horns with French outfit Montpellier on Friday in a pre-season friendly.

RB Leipzig began their pre-season with a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar on 17 July. Meanwhile, Montpellier lost their last game 3-2 to much weaker opposition in Clermont Foot.

RB Leipzig finished the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign on an impressive note, accumulating 65 points and finishing second in the table. However, they will have to negotiate the departure of Julian Nagelsmann this year, who is set to take over as Bayern Munich boss.

Meanwhile, Montpellier punched above their weight last season, securing eighth spot in the league table with 54 points from 38 games.

RB Leipzig vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig and Montpellier will play against each other for the first time on Friday.

RB Leipzig form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Montpellier form guide: D-W-L-W-L

RB Leipzig vs Montpellier Team News

RB Leipzig

Wing-back Lukas Klostermann is out with torn muscle fiber, and a timetable on his return hasn't been provided.

Apart from Klostermann, new manager Jesse Marsch will have the complete squad at his disposal. Marsch is yet to decide on his best starting XI going into the new season, so all players who are a part of the squad will get a chance to prove their mettle against Montepellier.

Injured: Lukas Klostermann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Centre-back Pedro Mendes will miss the game due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Andy Delort is not available for selection because of a thigh problem, while goalkeeper Jonas Omlin continues to recover from an ankle issue.

Injured: Pedro Mendes, Andy Delort, Jonas Omlin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Montpellier Predicted XI

RB Leipzig predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Peter Gulasci; Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan; Kevin Kampl; Tyler Adams, Cristopher Nkuku, Amadou Haidara, Marcel Sabitzer; Brian Brobbey, Andre Silva

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitry Bertaud; Junior Sambia, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Nicolas Cozza; Jordan Ferri, Teji Savanier; Gaetan Laborde, Florent Mollet, Stephy Mavdidi; Elye Wahi

RB Leipzig vs Montpellier Prediction

RB Leipzig have lost two key players in Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate to Bayern Munich and Liverpool respectively, but still possess enough quality to make their presence felt in the top half of the Bundesliga.

They are a much better side than Montpellier in terms of squad quality and should be able to coast to a comfortable win on Friday.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Montpellier

