RB Leipzig-PSG Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Just over two months on from their first clash in the 2019-20 Champions League semi-final, PSG and RB Leipzig meet again, with the stakes probably not as high this time.

Nevertheless, from a group that also contains Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir, Leipzig will look to reach the knockout round again but were dealt a heavy blow in this regard, as they went down 0-5 at Manchester United in their last game.

PSG, who finished runner-up last season, have also lost to the Red Devils, doing so on the opening day of the season, but bounced back against Istanbul Basaksehir on Matchday 2. However, the French champions head into Matchday 3 with injury concerns galore.

With both sides desperate for a win, that should promise fireworks aplenty. Ahead of the mouth-watering game, let us have a look at how PSG and Leipzig would stack up in a combined XI (in a 4-2-3-1 formation).

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (PSG)

Keylor Navas has been superb in goal so far this season.

Peter Gulacsi is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, but his PSG counterpart Keylor Navas gets the nod due to his superior record in recent games. Navas has six clean sheets from nine games this season, including one in the Champions League. His shot-stopping prowess could come to the fore for PSG on Wednesday yet again.

Right-back: Alessandro Florenzi (PSG)

Alessandro Florenzi has started the new season in fine form.

Alessandro Florenzi has already registered more numbers for PSG this season than he did in the entirety of last season with both AS Roma and Valencia, which indicates that he's back in form.

His marauding runs forward have yielded two goals for PSG this season while he has also created several chances. However, Florenzi will have to be wary of his defensive responsibilities too while going up against his opposite number Angelino.

Centre-back: Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

Dayot Upamecano is pursued by several leading clubs in Europe.

One of the hottest prospects in Europe at the moment, Dayot Upamecano established himself as an exciting centre-back last season after having a breakthrough season.

He has continued in the same vein in the new campaign, producing solid performances at the back. The young Frenchman will hope to return to his best after Leipzig's humiliation at Old Trafford last week.

Centre-back: Presnel Kimpembe (PSG)

Presnel Kimpembe has stepped up to the plate for PSG after Thiago Silva's departure.

Another PSG star who is having a great season this campaign is Presnel Kimpembe. He has been rock solid at the back for the French champions and has shown excellent positional awareness and ball-control while making some crucial blocks too.

Basaksehir forward Edin Visca couldn't believe that Presnel Kimpembe blocked his goalbound effort vs. PSG.



This is what it's all about 👊😅 pic.twitter.com/2T88LId9vV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 28, 2020

Left-back: Angelino (RB Leipzig)

Angelino has been the leading figure for Leipzig in the new campaign.

On loan from Manchester City, Angelino is making waves with Leipzig this season. With four goals so far, the little Galician fireball is the top-scorer for the Red Bulls this season.

After scoring twice in Leipzig's opening-day win over Istanbul, Angelino has scored two other goals in the Bundesliga, both from headers. PSG would undermine the threat of Angelino at their own peril.

Make that two goals for Angeliño. 😱 https://t.co/gE5g5wv7cM — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 20, 2020