RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

RB Leipzig are set to play Paris Saint-Germain at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. A first-half goal from Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen for RB Leipzig was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from young Brazilian centre-back Tuta for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, beat Jocelyn Gourvennec's Lille 2-1 in Ligue 1. Second-half goals from Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos and Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria ensured victory for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain. A first-half goal from Canadian striker Jonathan David proved to be a mere consolation for Lille.

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain have won three games and lost two.

The two clubs faced each other a few days ago in the Champions League, with Paris Saint-Germain beating RB Leipzig 3-2. A first-half goal from French attacker Kylian Mbappe and a second-half brace from Argentine superstar Lionel Messi sealed the deal for Paris Saint-Germain. Portuguese striker Andre Silva and French defender Nordi Mukiele scored the goals for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-D-W-W

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-L-W

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without German full-backs Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg, as well as Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi. There are doubts over the availability of young Dutch striker Brian Brobbey. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jesse Marsch is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann

Doubtful: Brian Brobbey

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino will be unable to call upon the services of veteran Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti and Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes. There are doubts over the availability of star forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos, Leandro Paredes

Doubtful: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Neymar

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

RB Leipzig endured a slow start to their Bundesliga campaign, and are currently 8th in the league table. Their Champions League campaign has been nothing to write home about either; they have lost all three games and find themselves at the bottom in their group.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, top both the Ligue 1 and Champions League table. Despite this, criticism has been aimed at Mauricio Pochettino and his players, as Paris Saint-Germain often struggle to beat their opponents. They are among the favourites to lift the Champions League this time around.

A close game is on the cards, but Paris Saint-Germain should win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

