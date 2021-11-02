RB Leipzig vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as PSG lock horns with RB Leipzig on Wednesday. PSG have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

RB Leipzig are in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The German outfit has lost all its matches in the UEFA Champions League so far and cannot afford another poor result against PSG this week.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have one of the best squads in Europe at the moment. The French giants have a narrow lead over Manchester City at the top of Group A and will need to take all three points away from this fixture.

RB Leipzig vs PSG Team News

RB Leipzig have a point to prove

RB Leipzig

Dani Olmo has been excellent in recent months and has completed his recovery ahead of this game. Lukas Klostermann and Brian Brobbey remain ruled out, however, and will be unavailable for selection.

Marcel Halstenberg is also injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. RB Leipzig have an impressive squad and will likely set up on the counter against a formidable PSG outfit.

Injured: Lukas Klostermann, Brian Brobbey, Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Saracchi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a depleted squad this week

PSG

Lionel Messi is yet to hit full fitness and has been excluded from the squad for this game. In his absence, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will need to step up and shoulder the creative burden in the final third.

Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti are also injured and have been ruled out of this match. Leandro Paredes is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti

Doubtful: Leandro Paredes

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and RB Leipzig kick off?

India: 4th November 2021, at 1:30 AM

USA: 3rd November 2021, at 4 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 3 PM (Central Standard Time), 1 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 3rd November 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: TUDNxtra

UK: BT Sport ESPN

How to watch live streaming of RB Leipzig vs PSG?

India: SonyLIV, JioTV

USA: Paramount+, TUDN App

UK: BT Sport

