RB Leipzig vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

RB Leipzig are set to play Rangers at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Urs Fischer's Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Late second-half goals from experienced attackers Sven Michel and Kevin Behrens sealed the deal for Union Berlin. Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen scored the goal for RB Leipzig.

Rangers, on the other hand, beat Graham Alexander's Motherwell 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership. An own goal from goalkeeper Liam Kelly and goals from winger Scott Wright and right-back James Tavernier secured the win for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers, who had Nigerian centre-back Leon Balogun sent off in the first-half. Young midfielder Ross Tierney scored the goal for Motherwell.

RB Leipzig vs Rangers Head-to-Head

This is the first time RB Leipzig are facing Rangers in the UEFA Europa League.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-W-D

Rangers form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-L-W-W

RB Leipzig vs Rangers Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco will be unable to call upon the services of Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara, while there are doubts over the availability of right-back Lukas Klostermann. Slovenian midfielder Kevin Kampl, Hungarian centre-back Willi Orban and young French centre-back Mohamed Simakan are all suspended.

Injured: Amadou Haidara

Doubtful: Lukas Klostermann

Suspended: Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Kevin Kampl

Rangers

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be unable to call upon the services of Jamaica international Kemar Roofe, Romanian attacker Ianis Hagi, midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh, Swedish centre-back Filip Helander and star Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos. There are doubts over the availability of Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Injured: Kemar Roofe, Alfredo Morelos, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Doubtful: Aaron Ramsey

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Rangers Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi, Benjamin Henrichs, Nordi Mukiele, Josko Gvardiol, Marcel Halstenberg, Konrad Laimer, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Andre Silva

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Amad Diallo, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, Fashion Sakala

RB Leipzig vs Rangers Prediction

RB Leipzig are flying under the management of Domenico Tedesco, and have a squad strong enough to win the Europa League. In particular, the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer have all impressed.

Rangers, on the other hand, have done well to reach this stage of the competition. They might be missing some important players, but Ibrox will be crucial if Rangers are to succeed.

RB Leipzig to win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-0 Rangers

Edited by Abhinav Anand