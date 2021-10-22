RB Leipzig vs SpVgg Greuther Fürth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In search of their first Bundesliga win of the season, newly-promoted SpVgg Greuther Fürth travel to the Red Bull Arena to face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and will be looking to take the positives from that performance and return to winning ways.

RB Leipzig suffered a second consecutive defeat in Group A of the Champions League last Tuesday as they were beaten 3-2 by French heavyweight Paris Saint-Germain.

Jesse Marsch’s men will now return to the Bundesliga where they have endured a slow start to the season, picking up three wins from their opening eight games.

With 11 points from a possible 24, Leipzig are currently eighth in the league table, but could move into the Conference League qualification spot with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, SpVgg Greuther Fürth were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Bochum last time out.

The newcomers have now lost their last six games on the trot since a 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld back in August.

With just one point to date, SpVgg Greuther Fürth are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, and risk an immediate return to the German second tier.

RB Leipzig vs SpVgg Greuther Fürth Head-To-Head

RB Leipzig have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from their last four encounters. The visitors are yet to taste victory against Leipzig, while the spoils have been shared once.

RB Leipzig Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

SpVgg Greuther Fürth Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

RB Leipzig vs SpVgg Greuther Fürth Team News

RB Leipzig

Marcelo Saracchi, Lukas Klostermann, Amadou Haidara, Marcel Halstenberg and Brian Brobbey are all recuperating from injuries and will miss the game. Star midfielder Dani Olmo is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Marcelo Saracchi, Lukas Klostermann, Amadou Haidara, Marcel Halstenberg, Dani Olmo, Brian Brobbey

Doubtful: Dani Olmo

Suspended: None

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

The visitors remain without Gideon Jung, Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr and Havard Nielson, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Paul Seguin is suspended after picking up five yellow cards for the season.

Injured: Gideon Jung, Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr, Havard Nielson

Suspended: Paul Seguin

RB Leipzig vs SpVgg Greuther Fürth Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol; Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva, Emil Forsberg

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marius Funk; Jetro Willems, Nick Viergever, Maximilian Bauer, Marco Meyerhofer; Sebastian Griesbeck, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, Max Christiansen, Julian Green; Branimir Hrgota, Cedric Itten

RB Leipzig vs SpVgg Greuther Fürth Prediction

After a rough start to the season, SpVgg Greuther Fürth will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season and get their campaign up and running.

However, they face the daunting task of taking on a rampant and free-scoring Leipzig side. Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we predict the hosts will claim all three points unscathed.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-0 SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Edited by Shardul Sant