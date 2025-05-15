RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

RB Leipzig will invite Stuttgart to the Red Bull Arena in their final Bundesliga match of the season on Saturday. The hosts need to win this match to secure at least a spot in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers. Die Roten can't qualify for Europe through the league but can still book a place in the UEFA Europa League through the DFB-Pokal final next week.

Die Roten Bullen have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four league games. They played a second consecutive stalemate last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Werder Bremen.

The visitors made it two wins on the trot last week, recording a 4-0 home triumph over Augsburg. Atakan Karazor scored in the eighth minute while Nick Woltemade, Enzo Millot, and Ermedin Demirović added goals in the second half.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have crossed paths 14 times in all competitions. Leipzig have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. Die Roten have three wins and two games have ended in draws.

The visitors extended their winning streak in this fixture to three games last month, recording a 3-1 win in the DFB-Pokal semifinal. They had registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in January.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last three away games, scoring nine goals while keeping two clean sheets.

RB Leipzig have suffered just one loss in their last 12 home games across all competitions.

The last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals. Interestingly, both teams have scored five goals apiece in one game in that period.

The visitors have outscored Leipzig 61-51 in 33 league games thus far.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have drawn their two league games in May and will look to bounce back with a win in this home game. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last 10 home games and will look to build on that form. They have a 100% home record in this fixture, scoring 16 goals while keeping four clean sheets in six games.

Lukas Klostermann is suspended for this crucial match while Amadou Haidara and Benjamin Henrichs remain sidelined. Xaver Schlager is also not an option for this match, while Willi Orbán faces a late fitness test.

Die Schwaben went winless in their last three league games in April but have won their two league games this month while keeping clean sheets. They have lost just two of their last 12 Bundesliga away games.

Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonidas Stergiou, Anrie Chase, and Luca Raimund are long-term absentees, while Ameen Al-Dakhil, Angelo Stiller, and Yannik Keitel will also miss this match.

Though Stuttgart have won their two meetings against Leipzig this season, both wins were registered at home. Die Roten Bullen have won their six home games in this fixture, conceding just twice, and should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Stuttgart

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

