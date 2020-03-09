RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2019-20

RB Leipzig are taking a one-goal lead into their second leg of their Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur

This Tuesday sees the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur, and after a disastrous first leg that saw Jose Mourinho’s Spurs lose 0-1 at home, we could be about to witness the exit of last season’s losing finalists.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have enjoyed a tremendous season thus far, losing just five matches altogether, but moving into the quarter-finals of Europe’s biggest competition would definitely be their biggest achievement. So can they do it, or will we witness another Mourinho masterclass in Europe?

RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

The first leg of this tie a few weeks ago was the first and only time these two sides have faced off, and of course, Leipzig came out on top, with a Timo Werner penalty giving them a 0-1 victory in North London.

The Bundesliga side are also on a far better run than Spurs; they haven’t lost since February 4th and in fact have only lost twice during 2020, while Mourinho’s side haven’t won in five games following a 2-3 win over Aston Villa on February 16th.

RB Leipzig form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-L-L-L-D

RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Julian Nagelsmann will be unable to call upon the services of Kevin Kampl, Willi Orban and Ibrahima Konate, all of whom are suffering from long-term injuries, while Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu, who impressed in the first leg against Spurs, is a doubt due to a muscle injury.

Injured: Kevin Kampl, Willi Orban, Ibrahima Konate

Doubtful: Ethan Ampadu

Suspended: None

Jose Mourinho’s injury issues with Spurs seem to be continuing; Hugo Lloris made his return at the weekend only for forward Steven Bergwijn to then reportedly suffer a minor injury. The Dutchman is expected to be available for this game, but how fit he’ll be is anyone’s guess. Naturally, long-term injury concerns Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko remain on the shelf.

Injured: Harry Kane, Son Heung Min, Moussa Sissoko

Doubtful: Juan Foyth

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

RB Leipzig predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino, Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner, Patrik Schick

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Gedson Fernandes, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn

RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Leipzig could well have beaten Tottenham by more than one goal in the first-leg, and the fact that they didn’t means that Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are definitely in with a chance here.

However, they’ve been in woeful form as of late with their defence folding under pressure, and so it’s hard to imagine them being able to keep Julian Nagelsmann’s side from scoring this week. If Spurs can score an early goal then things could get interesting, but it seems more likely that last season’s finalists will go out with a whimper rather than a bang.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

