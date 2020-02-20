×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 RB Leipzig: Hits and Flops | Champions League 2019-20

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 04:32 IST

Timo Werner
Timo Werner's penalty settled tonight's match in favour of Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur were defeated 0-1 by RB Leipzig at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight, putting a major dent in their hopes of making the Champions League quarter-finals. It was a frustrating night all round for Jose Mourinho’s side, who were clearly struggling without a recognised striker following the latest injury to Son Heung Min.

Leipzig largely dominated the first half of the game, creating multiple chances while Spurs did little but huff and puff, but by the time the whistle blew for half-time, the German side had nothing to show for their dominance. Tottenham played a little better in the second half, but eventually fell behind when Timo Werner scored from the spot following a foul by Ben Davies on Konrad Laimer.

Mourinho’s side were able to carve out a couple of late chances, largely due to the injection of energy from substitutes Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele, but were unable to find an equaliser – leaving them needing at least two goals in the return leg to get through.

Here are the hits and flops from tonight’s game.

Hit: Timo Werner

Werner was the coolest man in North London when it was time for his penalty
Werner was the coolest man in North London when it was time for his penalty

Despite Leipzig’s general dominance in this game, proper chances were hard to come by for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. Hugo Lloris made a string of strong saves in the first half in particular while Leipzig’s forwards also saw shots blocked, and so when they were awarded a second-half penalty it was crucial that the taker kept his head. After all, Lloris had saved the last penalty he’d faced – Ilkay Gundogan’s kick for Manchester City earlier this month.

Timo Werner – who has been linked with a big-money move to Liverpool in recent weeks – stepped forward to take the kick and thankfully for the Bundesliga side, the German international was apparently the coolest man in North London. He fired his shot low and hard into the right-hand corner of the goal, away from the despairing Lloris’ dive.

Overall it wasn’t the greatest performance overall from Werner, who wasted his other big chance – a shot directly at Lloris in the first half – but when it came down to it he kept his cool and scored the winner – making him a hit on the night for sure.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 20 Feb 2020, 04:32 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur RB Leipzig Dele Alli Timo Werner Jose Mourinho
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT BOR PSG
2 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
FT ATL LIV
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
FT ATA VAL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Valencia
FT TOT RB-
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
26 Feb NAP BAR 01:30 AM Napoli vs Barcelona
26 Feb CHE BAY 01:30 AM Chelsea vs Bayern München
27 Feb REA MAN 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Manchester City
27 Feb OLY JUV 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
11 Mar VAL ATA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Atalanta
11 Mar RB- TOT 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
12 Mar PSG BOR 01:30 AM PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Mar LIV ATL 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
18 Mar MAN REA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Real Madrid
18 Mar JUV OLY 01:30 AM Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais
19 Mar BAR NAP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Napoli
19 Mar BAY CHE 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us