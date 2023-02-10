RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

In an exciting clash between two teams in the top four of the Bundesliga, fourth-placed RB Leipzig will entertain second-placed Union Berlin at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday (February 11).

The hosts are on an 18-game unbeaten run across competitions following their goalless draw against Koln on Saturday. Leipzig failed to score across all competitions for the first time since September, though.

Union, meanwhile, maintained their 100% record in 2023 across competitions with a 2-1 win at home on Saturday. Kevin Behrens opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before Marcus Ingvartsen levelled proceedings from the spot. Substitute Theoson Siebatcheu, who had replaced goalscorer Behrens in the 79th minute, bagged the winner five minutes later to help Berlin go atop the standings.

Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 4-2 to return to the top, with Berlin trailing by a solitary point.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two eastern German rivals have crossed paths 12 times across competitions since their first meeting in the 2. Bundesliga in the 2014-15 season. All but one meeting have produced conclusive results.

The hosts enjoy a narrow 6-5 lead.

Eight of their last nine meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with the last five ending 2-1.

Leipzig are unbeaten across competitions since September, including 12 games in the Bundesliga, where they are unbeaten at home this season.

Union have won their last five games across competitions. They have also scored at least two twice in each win.

Both teams have been defensively solid in the league this season, with Leipzig having the third-best defensive record (24 goals conceded) and Union having the second-best defensive record, conceding 23 goals.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Prediction

Leipzig are unbeaten across competitions since September, beating Real Madrid and Celtic and holding Bayern Munich to a draw.

They're yet to lose a league game at home this season and will start as the favourites. The hosts suffered a blow, as captain Willi Orban is a doubt for the game, but Christopher Nkunku returned to training and might start from the bench.

Interestingly, the visitors have prevailed in their last four meetings against Die Roten Bullen, including a league double last season.

Die Eisernen head into the game on a five-game winning run across competitions. Considering their recent record against Leipzig, expect Berlin to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Union Berlin

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Sheraldo Becker to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

