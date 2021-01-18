RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig host Union Berlin at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in their next Bundesliga game.

RB Leipzig recorded a 2-2 draw against Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg on Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena.

Goals from French defender Nordi Mukiele and Hungarian centre-back Willi Orban for RB Leipzig were cancelled out by strikes from Wout Weghorst and winger Renato Steffen for Wolfsburg.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, beat Peter Bosz's Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on Saturday at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei. A late second-half goal from attacker Cedric Teuchert sealed the victory for Urs Fischer's Union Berlin.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won four games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other a year ago in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig beating Union Berlin 3-1.

A second-half brace from German striker Timo Werner, now at Chelsea, and a goal from Austria international Marcel Sabitzer secured the win for RB Leipzig. Winger Marius Bulter scored the consolation goal for Union Berlin.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-D-W

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-W-D

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will be without Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer, centre-back Ibrahima Konate, and Germany international Benjamin Henrichs. New signing, Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, is also injured.

Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate, Konrad Laimer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Meanwhile, Union Berlin will be missing Finland international Joel Pohjanpalo, German attacker Max Kruse and Nigerian forward Anthony Ujah.

There are doubts over the availability of veteran midfielder Christian Gentner and forward Sheraldo Becker.

Injured: Max Kruse, Anthony Ujah, Joel Pohjanpalo

Doubtful: Sheraldo Becker, Christian Gentner

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Alexander Sorloth

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Andreas Luthe, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Florian Hubner, Grischa Promel, Christopher Trimmel, Christopher Lenz, Robert Andrich, Marcus Ingvartsen, Marius Bulter, Taiwo Awoniyi

🗣️ Fischer: A top candidate after Bayern. A team with huge quality in every area. Physically, speed but also in the game technically, it's a really good side. We need to be ready from the first minute. It'll be a really hard game.#RBLFCU | #fcunion pic.twitter.com/2WNYlGkBRO — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) January 18, 2021

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Prediction

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of two poor results. Julian Nagelsmann's side are second in the league table, four points behind Bayern Munich, but missed the opportunity to become league leaders.

Here's how things stand after this weekend's action 👀



We sit in 2️⃣nd place in the table 🙌



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/odwVLVa3ZB — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 17, 2021

Union Berlin, on the other hand, have perhaps been the surprise performers of the season so far. They are fifth in the league table and have enjoyed some fine results.

Germany international Max Kruse has been crucial, but in his injury-enforced absence, other players have stepped up.

Both sides have done well this season, and a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Union Berlin

