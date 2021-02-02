RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2020-21

Bundesliga title-contenders RB Leipzig host VfL Bochum in the third round of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday night.

Leipzig got to this stage with a comfortable 3-0 win over Augbsurg in the last round. They have since strengthened their grip on second place in the Bundesliga.

On Saturday, they had a big win in the league as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0. Christopher Nkunku scored the only goal of that game, as Leipzig ensured that they stayed seven points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Bochum are currently second in 2. Bundesliga, and are in an excellent position to win promotion to the Bundesliga next season.

They are level on points with third-placed Holstein Kiel, and four points behind league leaders Hamburg.

In the last round of the DFB-Pokal, Bochum needed a penalty shootout to get past Bundesliga strugglers Mainz. That game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time, before Bochum won the shootout 3-2.

In their biggest game of the season so far, Bochum will be looking for a giant-killing performance to knock another Bundesliga opponent out of the cup.

RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have won each of the four matches that they have played against Bochum before this one.

RB Leipzig form guide: W-L-W-L-D

VfL Bochum form guide: L-W-D-W-W

RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Team News

RB Leipzig

Leipzig will miss Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai, Benjamin Henrichs and Konraid Laimer for this game, with all four players nursing injuries.

Julian Nagelsmann is likely to rotate his pack, with the league games coming thick and fast, and the Champions League resuming later this month.

Injured: Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VfL Bochum

The 2. Bundesliga side will miss goalkeeper Manuel Riemann. He was sent off in the previous round against Mainz. However, they have no other known injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Manuel Riemann

RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulasci; Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg; Nordi Mukiele, Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl, Angelino; Justin Kluivert, Lazar Samardzic; Yussuf Poulsen

Vfl Bochum Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Patrick Drewes; Christian Gamboa, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Maxim Leitsch, Danilo Soares; Anthony Losilla, Robert Tesche; Gerrit Holtmann, Robert Zulj, Herbert Bockhorn; Simon Zoller

RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Prediction

Leipzig are unlikely to play with a full-strength squad for this game, but they should still be good enough to beat Bochum.

We are predicting a close game, culminating in a win for Nagelsmann's side.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 VfL Bochum