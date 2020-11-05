RB Leizpig 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Player Ratings as nine-man PSG fall to defeat

RB Leipzig came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Angel Di Maria put the French champions ahead early in the game, after being slid through by Moise Kean. Di Maria then missed a golden opportunity to double PSG's lead, but his penalty was saved by Peter Gulacsi in the Leipzig goal.

Soon after that, Leipzig found their equaliser through former PSG player Christopher Nkunku, after he was set up by Angelino.

Leipzig's winner came through a penalty, that was awarded after Presnel Kimpembe handled a ball in the box. Emil Forsberg made no mistake from the spot.

PSG finished the game with nine men, as Idrissa Gueye and Kimpembe were both given their marching orders, after committing two bookable offences.

Here's how each player fared for both teams.

RB Leipzig Player Ratings

Peter Gulacsi - 8/10

Gulacsi made a massive save off Di Maria's penalty. That was crucial because it kept Leipzig within touching distance of their opponents, before they picked their game up towards the end of the first half.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Leipzig's high line was causing themselves some issues at times, but Konate was able to bail them out. He played the offside traps intelligently, but more importantly, his recovery pace ensured that Moise Kean and Di Maria couldn't get fully clear of the Leipzig defence.

Dayot Upamecano - 4/10

After a disastrous outing last week at Old Trafford, this was not much better from Upamecano. He gave the ball away in a dangerous area for PSG to score their goal. In other situations, he was caught out being too tight to Kean, which could have cost him on another day.

Willy Orban - 6/10

Orban had a steady game in defence, after a shaky start. For the first 20 minutes of the game, he was terrified of Di Maria's speed and dribbling ability. But as the game went on, he got a lot more comfortable in defending against the Argentine.

Nordi Mukiele - 6/10

Mukiele was clearly not at his fittest, but he did a decent job on the right flank for Leipzig. He ensured that Layvin Kurzawa didn't have any joy marauding forward on the PSG left.

Marcel Sabitzer - 5/10

The Leipzig captain didn't have the best of games in midfield. Sabitzer's passing was uncharacteristically loose, and he didn't offer Leipzig any control in midfield.

Amadou Haidara - 6/10

Haidara should have put Leipzig back on level terms a few minutes before they actually did. After a ball came to him with the goal at his mercy, his shot went straight at Navas. In general though, he had a tidy game in midfield.

Angelino - 8/10

Angelino was Leipzig's most significant attacking threat on the night. He was left in yards of space on the left flank, and he made the most of it. He also set up Nkunku's goal with a neat pass into the Frenchman.

Christopher Nkunku - 8/10

The former PSG player was Leipzig's best player on the day. His dribbling was excellent, he linked the play up well, and he also got the big goal to bring his side back into the game.

Dani Olmo - 5/10

Olmo had an underwhelming performance in the first half. Like Sabitzer, he was a bit loose with his passing. In the second half, things didn't improve much either, and which he was taken off to be replaced by Yussuf Poulsen.

Emil Forsberg - 7/10

Forsberg kept his calm to smash Leipzig into the lead from the penalty spot. He should have scored earlier than that in the second half though. He dribbled past Danilo Pereira brilliantly, but skied his shot.

Substitutes

Yussuf Poulsen - 5/10

The Dane had plenty of chances to take a shot and test Navas, but on each of those occasions, he never managed to pull the trigger.

Benjamin Heinrichs - 6/10

After replacing Mukiele, Heinrichs took the game to PSG, and was excellent in providing Leipzig thrust down the right flank.

Justin Kluivert - 5/10

Kluivert had one big chance when he was almost through on goal. But he got shut down by an excellent Marquinhos tackle.

Tyler Adams - 6/10

Adams's passing to set Leipzig off on counter-attacks was excellent. The American used Leizpig's man advantage to perfection.

Kevin Kampl - N/A

Kampl came on to replace Sabitzer late in the game.