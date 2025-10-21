RB Salzburg vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

The action continues in the Europa League as RB Salzburg and Ferencvaros lock horns at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday. The Hungarian outfit head into the midweek clash unbeaten away from home since February and will be out to extend this fine run.

RB Salzburg were denied a third win on the bounce in the Austrian Bundesliga last weekend when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Altach at the Red Bull Arena.

Thomas Letsch’s side now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they have endured a slow start to the campaign, suffering defeats against Porto and Olympique Lyon in their opening two matches.

While Salzburg will be looking to bounce back on Thursday, they have struggled for results on home turf, where they are on a run of just one win from their last five games.

Over in Hungary, Ferencvaros were held to a 1-1 draw by Ujpest when the two sides squared off at the Szusza Ferenc Stadion last Sunday.

With that result, Robbie Keane’s men have now gone nine straight games without defeat across all competitions, claiming five wins and four draws since a 3-1 loss against Qarabag on August 17.

Ferencvaros now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they kicked off the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Viktoria Plzen on September 25, one week before claiming a 1-0 victory over Genk in Belgium.

RB Salzburg vs Ferencvaros Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Salzburg and Ferencvaros, with Letsch’s men picking up a 2-1 victory in a friendly fixture back in June 2023.

Salzburg have failed to win six of their last eight matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since August 27.

Ferencvaros are unbeaten in their last 18 competitive away games, picking up 14 wins and four draws since February’s 3-0 loss against Viktoria Plzen on February 20.

Salzburg have won just one of their most recent five home games in all competitions while losing twice and claiming two draws since late August.

RB Salzburg vs Ferencvaros Prediction

While Salzburg have stumbled into the Europa League campaign, Ferencvaros have picked up four points from the first two games and will be looking to continue their solid run of results.

Letsch’s men have struggled for consistency this season, but they boast a superior squad on paper, and we fancy them to secure all three points here.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 2-1 Ferencvaros

RB Salzburg vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salzburg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Salzburg’s last seven home games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Salzburg have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches)

