RB Salzburg vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

RB Salzburg take on Sevilla in the final-day decider for a spot in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League at Stadion Salzburg on Wednesday.

Both places from Group G are up for grabs as only three points separate fourth-placed Wolfsburg and first-placed Lille. The hosts have lost two games in a row in the competition while Sevilla recorded their first win in their previous outing.

Salzburg and Sevilla both recorded narrow wins in their league fixtures. If the two sides draw this game and Wolfsburg lose against Lille, then Salzburg will qualify for the next round while Sevilla will make it into the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

RB Salzburg vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off three times across all competitions. Sevilla are unbeaten against their Austrian rivals, winning twice while one game has ended in a draw.

They first met in the erstwhile UEFA Cup in 2008, when Sevilla recorded wins in both legs in the first round of the competition. They last met in the opening fixture of the ongoing Champions League campaign at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in September. Both goals in a 1-1 draw were scored from the penalty spot.

RB Salzburg form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Sevilla form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

RB Salzburg vs Sevilla Team News

RB Salzburg

Maximilian Wöber became the latest injury concern with a calf strain for Die Roten Bullen, who have a lengthy injury list for the game. Here are the other absentees for the hosts:

Zlatko Junuzovic - Heel injury

Sekou Koita - Knee injury

Albert Vallci - Tendon injury

Bryan Okoh - Knee injury

Noah Okafor - Thigh injury

Bernardo - Knee injury

Injured: Albert Vallci, Zlatko Junuzovic, Sekou Koita, Maximilian Wöber, Noah Okafor, Bryan Okoh, Bernardo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Sevilla have some of their key players ruled out for their trip to Austria as Marcos Acuna joins the likes of Youssef En-Neysri, Erik Lamela, Jesus Navas and Suso on the injury list.

Lamela is expected back after only a four-month-long recovery while Lucas Ocampos has not trained in the initial sessions ahead of this crunch fixture.

Injured: Jesus Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri, Erik Lamela, Marcos Acuna

Doubtful: Suso

Suspended: None

RB Salzburg vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Philipp Kohn; Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Jerome Onguene, Kamil Piątkowski, Andreas Ulmer; Mohamed Camara; Maurits Kjaergaard, Nicolas Seiwald; Brenden Aaronson; Karim Adeyemi, Chukwubuike Adamu

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Coke, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Gonzalo Montiel; Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, Alejandro Gomez; Rafa Mir

RB Salzburg vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have a depleted squad for this game and that will play a huge role in the outcome of the encounter. RB Salzburg are the top-scoring side in the group with seven goals and should be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 2-1 Sevilla

