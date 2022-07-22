RC Lens vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2022

Inter Milan continue their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign as they visit the Stade Bollaert-Delelis to face RC Lens in a thrilling friendly on Saturday.

The Serie A outfit head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last seven outings, while the hosts will be seeking a fourth consecutive win in pre-season.

RC Lens maintained their stellar form in pre-season as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Clermont Foot last Saturday.

They have now picked up three wins and one draw from their four pre-season outings and are unbeaten in 12 straight games since a 1-0 loss against Strasbourg on April 3.

Lens’ fine string of results has been owing to their solid defensive display as they have kept three clean sheets and conceded one goal in their last four games.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan turned in a superb performance last Saturday when they came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against AS Monaco.

Prior to that, the Italian heavyweights kicked off their pre-season with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Swiss outfit FC Lugano on July 12.

Inter head into the weekend unbeaten in seven consecutive outings, claiming six wins and one draw since April’s 2-1 loss at Bologna.

RC Lens vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Lens and Inter Milan and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a high note.

RC Lens Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

Inter Milan Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

RC Lens vs Inter Milan Team News

RC Lens

The Ligue 1 side will be without Adam Buksa and Wuilker Fariñez, who have been sidelined through ankle and ACL injuries respectively.

Injured: Adam Buksa, Wuilker Fariñez

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

The likes of Arturo Vidal, Lorenzo Moretti and promising full-back Andi Hoti have all departed the club and will not feature for the Italian outfit.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

RC Lens vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Lens Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Facundo Medina, Massadio Haïdara, Kevin Danso, Jonathan Gradit; Deiver Machado, Salis Abdul Samed; Loïs Openda, Seko Fofana, Jimmy Cabot; Adam Buksa

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovič; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Darmian; Raoul Bellanova, Kristjan Asllani, Roberto Gagliardini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin Gosens; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez

RC Lens vs Inter Milan Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed a fine pre-season and this makes for an interesting and entertaining contest. While we expect Lens to put up a valiant fight, we are backing a superior Inter Milan side to come out victorious.

Prediction: RC Lens 1-3 Inter Milan

