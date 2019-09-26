RCD Mallorca 0-2 Atletico Madrid: 3 talking points | LaLiga 2019/2020

Atletico Madrid defeated Real Mallorca at the Iberostar stadium, with goals from Diego Costa and Joao Felix handing Diego Simeone's men all three points.

The home side came into the fixture without a win since matchday one, and in light of this, Atletico Madrid were heavy favourites to win the game.

The visitors cranked up the pressure from kickoff, and got the rewards for the early pressure when Diego Costa rose to nod home a Koke cross in the 26th minute. Shortly after, the referee pointed to the spot for a handball in the box, but later rescinded his decision after rechecking with VAR.

The second half saw Mallorca gain a foothold in the game, with Japanese teen sensation Takefusa Kubo putting the Atleti defence on the backfoot; but the wind was sucked out of their lungs 19 minutes after the restart when Joao Felix showed excellent control and technique to blast the ball past Manolo Reina off a Budimir deflection.

Expectedly, Los Rojiblancos held on for the win, and the victory sees them head back to the summit of the table pending the outcome of other results.

Here, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the fixture.

#3 Atletico Madrid back to winning ways

Atletico Madrid's last victory came before the last international break when they came from two goals down to defeat Eibar 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Their first fixture after the break saw them lose 2-0 away to Real Sociedad, and they followed that up with two consecutive draws with Juventus and Celta Vigo at the Wanda Metropolitano.

These setbacks saw Diego Simeone's men lose ground in the LaLiga race, and they entered matchday 6 in sixth spot on the standings.

The 47-year-old would have been seeking a victory against the newly promoted side to get their title ambitions back on track.

That proved to be the case, as the capital club dominated the game in their usual dogged fashion, and this was as good a time as ever to get back to winning ways, with the Madrid derby against city rivals Real Madrid coming up at the weekend.

