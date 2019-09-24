RCD Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid: Match Preview, Team News, Match Details, Prediction and more | LaLiga 2019/20

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 16 // 24 Sep 2019, 15:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Atletico would seek to get back to winning ways against Real Mallorca

Atletico Madrid will look to return to winning ways when they travel to the Estadio Iberostar to tackle Real Mallorca in a LaLiga match-day 6 fixture.

Diego Simeone's men are win-less in their last three fixtures in all competitions, losing 2-0 away to Real Sociedad, followed by two consecutive stalemates at home to Juventus in the Champions League and Celta Vigo in the league.

Real Mallorca have also not fared too well upon their return to LaLiga after six years away, and are currently placed 17th on the table, having won just one of their five fixtures till date.

Kickoff Details

Date - Wednesday, 25 September, 2019

Time - 5:00 pm (GMT), 6:00 pm (WAT), 10:30 pm (IST)

Venue - Estadio Iberostar

Team News

Diego Simeone has a few injury concerns ahead of the fixture, with Thomas Lemar (hamstring) and Sime Vrsaljko (knee) being the two players on the treatment table.

Striker Alvaro Morata is back to full fitness and made an appearance from the bench in the game against Celta Vigo, and he could be deployed from the start in Mallorca.

Head-to-Head Record

Atletico Madrid and RCD Mallorca have clashed a total of 28 times, with their most recent fixture against one another coming back in the 2012/2013 season, which was the hosts' last season in the top flight.

Advertisement

Both sides played out two draws in the league, with a goalless draw at the Vicente Calderon, and a 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture.

Total matches played - 28

RCD Mallorca wins - 9

Draws - 9

Atletico Madrid wins - 10

Match Prediction

Diego Simeone has plans of winning the league title

Atletico Madrid were one of the biggest spenders during the off-season, and given that they have ambitions of winning the league title, Los Rojiblancos would be desperate to get back to winning ways in order to not lose touch with those at the summit of the table.

Real Mallorca are win-less in their last four LaLiga games, and should ostensibly not pose much of a threat to the capital club.

Furthermore, Vicente Moreno's men have scored just four goals from their five LaLiga fixtures till date, and it is highly likely that they will not breach a resolute Atletico Madrid defense.

Match prediction: Real Mallorca 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Betting Odds

Real Mallorca win: 6.25

Draw: 3.15

Atletico Madrid win: 1.63

Bookmaker: Bet9ja